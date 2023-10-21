Coronation Street star Antony Cotton lands ‘new job’ away from the cobbles

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has landed a new job – sparking hopes of an exit. The actor has played barman and machinist Sean Tully since 2003.

Now he has landed a new job. The star will appear at Preston’s Christmas Lights switch on November 18.

Sean Tully actor Antony Cotton has landed a job outside of Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He will be joined by fellow stars X Factor: Celebrity runners-up Max and Harvey. America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Alfie Andrew will also be there.

A Preston BID spokesperson said: “The switch on is the city’s biggest feel-good event of the year. We are regularly blown away by the number of people who wrap up, and turn up each year to help us launch Christmas in the city!

“This event simply could not take place without the support of city centre businesses and sponsors. We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to them, and would ask Prestonians to support these organisations, and their city centre throughout the Christmas period.”

Corrie stars have been recently allowed to take on select work outside of the soap. However it is governed by strict rules and they must seek permission first.

Fans have been calling for Sean to be axed for years but even though Antony is now doing personal appearances, he hasn’t decided to call it a day at Corrie.

Recently fans have made a list of those they want Coronation Street to get rid of and Antony’s character Sean was on it.

However one fan demanded: “[Get rid of] Sean. Either give him a personality makeover, better storyline or get rid.

Sean is a Coronation Street character high up on the axe wishlist of fans (Credit: ITV)

“Now that his son lives with him how about him settling into that. Show him with his kid more, tone down his snarkiness, or have him go away.”

A second said: “Anthony has also put in a small handful of decent performances over the years when required, for example the tram crash episodes, he was surprisingly effective. I’d still write him out, but he doesn’t harm the show, he’s just an irritating stain on it.”

Another fan wrote: “Get rid of the characters that add nothing. Don’t bring any more on. Utilise the legacy characters.”

However a third viewer said: “Beth, Kirk, Sean, and Chesney are my top four for immediate exits.” “Get rid of Stephen, Jenny, Daisy, Sean, Summer, Gemma and Chesney,” added one more.

