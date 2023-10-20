It has been officially confirmed that Lucy Fallon is set to return to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt rather soon.

After some long-running rumours of her return, Lucy has now officially marked her return to the soap.

But, when can we expect to see Bethany Platt back on our screens? When will she make a Corrie comeback?

Bethany left the cobbles in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Bethany Platt returns to the cobbles

Viewers may remember that Bethany Platt left Coronation Street three years ago and is now said to be a journalist in London.

After Sinead’s death, Daniel and Bethany became an official couple but things didn’t go smoothly for them.

Daniel had wanted to prove how much he loved Bethany by proposing to her.

However, Bethany was livid when she realised that he had proposed to her with Sinead’s ring.

Things were made worse when he called her “Sinead” instead of her own name.

Realising that Daniel wasn’t over his late wife, Bethany decided to start afresh and went to work at a London-based magazine in 2020.

Now, three years later, Bethany Platt is set to be re-entering Weatherfield.

Lucy will return at the end of this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Fallon Coronation Street return date revealed

Taking to Coronation Street’s Instagram page, Lucy Fallon has officially marked her return to the soap.

Yesterday (Thursday, October 19), Coronation Street shared a video of Lucy behind the scenes on her first day back filming.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CylSqnTMS8i/

She said: “I’m very excited, a little bit nervous and I can’t wait for you all to see what Bethany is up to.”

The caption then read: “Look who’s back! Bethany returns with a whole new look. Watch out for her arrival on screen towards the end of the year”

Coronation Street confirmed Bethany’s return date – she’ll be returning back on screen by the end of the year.

Lucy officially returned back to work yesterday. With scenes usually airing around six weeks after filming, viewers should expect to see Bethany back on TV very soon.

What will this mean for Daniel and Daisy? (Credit: ITV)

What can we expect from Bethany Platt’s return?

So, Bethany’s returning to the cobbles with a brand new look. But, does she still have feelings for Daniel?

With Daisy being caught up in a love triangle at the moment, could this soon become a love square with Bethany added into the mix? We can’t wait to have Bethany back in Weatherfield!

