Coronation Street fans demand huge cast cull – and these characters are at the top of their list

Coronation Street fans haven’t been best pleased as of late, with some fans growing fed up of certain residents of the Street, desperate for a change in cast.

They’re wanting to freshen up the cast and end certain storylines that are getting on their nerves.

Now, Coronation Street fans have demanded a huge cast cull – and these characters are at the top of their list.

Some fans are fed up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans want to freshen up the soap

Some Coronation Street fans have grown fed up with recent storylines and certain characters.

They’re looking to freshen up the soap and get rid of characters that no longer add anything to the soap.

Fans have been looking for storylines that focus more on comedy and community rather than serial killings and affairs.

Taking to social media, fans have expressed their desire for a cast cull to get the soap back on track.

Fans want rid of Beth and Kirk (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg for cast cull – and they want these characters to go

Soap fans are now begging the soap to have a cast cull and they especially want Beth, Kirk, Billy, Sean, Chesney and Stephen to face the chop.

One fan demanded: “Sean. Either give him a personality makeover, better storyline or get rid. Now that his son lives with him how about him settling into that. Show him with his kid more, tone down his snarkiness, or have him go away.”

Another fan wrote: “Get rid of the characters that add nothing. Don’t bring any more on. Utilise the legacy characters.”

A third viewer stated: “Beth, Kirk, Sean, and Chesney are my top four for immediate exits.”

“Get rid of Stephen, Jenny, Daisy, Sean, Summer, Gemma and Chesney,” added one more. Another fan agreed it was time for Stephen to go insisting he must go to prison and not be killed off.

Someone else listed who they want to leave: “Yasmeen (sanctimonious hypocrite who loves playing the victim), Beth (despicable person)Billy (sanctimonious hypocrite).”

Other characters that fans want rid of include Street residents Max, Ed and Michael.

Will any of these characters make an exit? (Credit: ITV)

Could any of these characters be in trouble?

If these fans could have it their way, half of the cast would be facing the axe.

But, with fans growing more and more desperate for certain characters to go, will the soap start a cast cull? Are any of these characters in trouble?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

