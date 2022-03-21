Coronation Street spoilers reveal what’s next for Adam Barlow after he was pushed off a balcony by Lydia Chambers.

In tonight’s episode Sarah told Adam she would be speaking to a solicitor about getting a divorce

Fed up of all the trouble Lydia has caused, Adam used Sarah’s phone to text Lydia.

He met up with her and tried to record her confessing to lying about having an affair with Adam.

However Lydia realised what he was up to and deleted the recording.

Adam followed Lydia up a set of escalators and the two continued their argument.

Lydia shoved Adam and he fell off the balcony (Credit: ITV)

Lydia revealed why she was so set on ruining Adam’s life.

She explained that Adam cheated on her multiple times and when she thought she was pregnant, he told her she should get an abortion.

After the breakup Lydia went to get an abortion and ended up dropping out of university.

Lydia admitted when she first saw him again she hoped they would be friends, but the fact Adam was unable to remember her left her upset.

Adam felt guilty and apologised for what happened. However when Adam asked Lydia tell Sarah the truth, she felt Adam only cared about himself.

She gave him a slap before shoving him. Adam fell backwards and over a balcony.

Adam’s uncle Daniel was at the shopping centre looking for Adam when it happened and he called for an ambulance.

The solicitor was taken to hospital, but will he survive?

Daniel called an ambulance for Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Spoilers: Will Adam survive after horror fall?

This week, the doctor tells Ken and Daniel that Adam has suffered a bleed behind the eye and will need an operation to save his eye sight.

Adam is awake and his family question him about the fall, suggesting Lydia is to blame.

However Adam claims he’s unable to remember exactly what happened.

Adam needs an operation to save his eyesight (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Peter breaks the news about Adam’s accident to Sarah.

She says Adam is no longer her problem but Carla urges Sarah to be there for him when she wakes up as she clearly still cares about him.

Will Adam be able to see again and will Carla convince Sarah to be there for him?

