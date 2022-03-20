Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott shares advice to fans with depression and anxiety

Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott has revealed how he takes on stress, depression and anxiety.

The Ryan Connor actor is part of a hiking group that offers mental health support – and wild swimming in freezing lakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Prescott (@ryan_prescottactor)

They go on hikes in the Lake District and incorporate dips in cold water lakes, meditation and workouts.

Sharing a picture of himself during a dip in the Lake District, Ryan revealed it helps with depression and anxiety.

“Another cold one for the team,” he wrote.

Read more: Coronation Street shares shocking trailer of Lydia Chambers’ next deadly move

“For anyone thinking about giving the cold dips a go or if your suffering with depression/anxiety or just want an immune system boost, I couldn’t recommend it more.

“With the right breathing (diaphragmatic/yogic) your brain can produce up to 300% dopamine, that’s just one of the many benefits.

“Get in, get cold, get out, get warm, simple as that.”

Ryan Prescott in Coronation Street as Ryan Connor (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan Prescott pledges future to the soap

The group is called LETS and describes itself as: “Living Beyond Emotional Trauma & Stress.

“It’s about positivity & embracing life & its challenges. With a positive mindset we can do ANYTHING!”

The actor previously pledged his future to the soap.

Speaking on The Conversation Street podcast, the 31-year-old Corrie star said: “You don’t have to worry about that.

“I’ll be there for a while. They do have a plan for Ryan.

Read more: Coronation Street spring spoilers: Two exits, a baby and Gary exposed

“Every writer writes differently for Ryan. Every writer writes slightly different for every character and it’s my job to keep the continuity whatever the text.

“At the same time they’re very intuitive, talented writers, they pick up on tiny things you do here and there and you see it coming up down the line, it’s really good.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.