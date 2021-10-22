Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Nina and Asha find vital evidence against Corey, but will it be enough to prove he killed Seb?

In tonight’s episode of Corrie, Abi was released from the police station as Roy told the police he didn’t see her threaten Corey’s life.

Abi and Kevin returned to Weatherfield as she said she needed to get her phone charger.

Corey killed Abi’s son Seb (Credit: ITV)

Kevin questioned why she was looking through the bin and she said he threw her charged in the bin. But it was clear she was looking for something else.

Soon two homeless men were shown asleep near the bins and one appeared to have a Weatherfield County bag. Could it be Corey’s?

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina and Asha find vital evidence against Corey

In next week’s scenes Asha spots Stu wearing a Weatherfield County backpack.

When he reveals he found it in the river Asha is sure it’s Corey’s from the night of the attack. She chases Stu but he gets away.

Asha and Nina resolved to track down Stu, aware he could be their only chance to prove Corey guilty once and for all.

Asha and Nina track Stu down (Credit: ITV)

Getting little joy from the police, Asha and Nina take a photo of Stu from the shop’s CCTV. They show it to Billy who confirms he is a regular at the soup kitchen.

Offering to help out at the soup kitchen in the hope of finding Stu, neither of the girls spot that he has heard every word.

Later Sean offers to help Asha and Nina find Stu by introducing them to his friend Carol.

She suggests that they go speak to some of the homeless people by the riverbank, but is furious when she sees them going through Stu’s belongings.

Nina begs Stu to help

Nina begs Stu for help (Credit: ITV)

As Asha and Nina head home, they spot Stu. Nina bites the bullet and tells Stu they need his help.

She explains how Corey’s backpack could prove he killed Seb. However Stu is adamant he doesn’t want to be involved and hurries off, leaving the girls disappointed.

Nina takes Asha’s hand and tells her she’s willing to give their relationship another go, leaving Asha thrilled.

