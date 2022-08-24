Coronation Street Spoilers: Wendy rejects Ken’s advances

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Wendy rejects Ken as he asks her to join him on a date.

After having recently returned to Weatherfield, one-time lovers Wendy Crozier and Ken Barlow have struck up a friendship. The pair bonded over both having lost loved ones.

After sharing a tender moment together, it seemed as though their romance was about to be rekindled.

However, their romance falters as Wendy rejects Ken’s advances.

Ken and Wendy have reconnected over their loneliness and lost loved ones (Credit: ITV)

Ken invites Wendy on a date

This latest development occurs as Ken approaches Wendy in the café.

He invites Wendy to go and see a musical together.

However, she gives him the cold shoulder, leaving Ken feeling bemused.

Wendy enjoyed reconnecting with Ken, but seems to be having second thoughts (Credit: ITV)

She seems even more irritated when he tries to pay her bill.

Realising that she thinks he’s looking for a romantic liaison, Ken reassures her that he only wants to be friends. He tells her that he enjoyed their last evening together, and wants to see her again.

He suggests that they go out for a drink.

Will Wendy agree?

Wendy and Ken made a go of it but their romance didn’t last (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What next for Ken and Wendy?

Ken and Wendy have a shared history together, with the pair having had an affair while Ken was married to Deirdre.

Wendy has since returned to Weatherfield, following the death of her own husband. She and Ken quickly reconnected, sharing a meal and a cup of tea together.

Ken clearly enjoyed spending the time with his old flame.

However, it seems as though Wendy might be having second thoughts about her friendship with Ken.

Does Ken and Wendy’s relationship stand a chance of working out?

Can they ever be friends – or lovers – again?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

