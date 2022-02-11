Coronation Street SPOILERS: Valentine’s Day horror on the cobbles?

Coronation Street spoilers for the upcoming weeks reveal Lydia‘s obsession over Adam reaches new heights.

Meanwhile the Barlows are not happy to find out who Amy’s boyfriend is and Daisy and Daniel reunite, but will it be happy ever after?

Coronation Street spoilers: Lydia grows increasingly obsessed with Adam

It’s Valentine’s Day next week (Credit: ITV)

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day for Coronation Street residents. But will the course of true love run smoothly for everyone?

Revenge is a dish best served cold for scheming Lydia as she mounts a campaign to snare her old flame Adam and ruin his relationship with wife Sarah once and for all.

Adam’s tormentor was revealed to be ex-girlfriend Lydia, who has recently befriended Sarah in a bid to get her own back on Adam.

As Lydia’s obsession escalates to new heights over the coming weeks, Sarah finds herself at the centre of a sinister plot, unable to know who to trust.

With Lydia determined to rip apart Adam’s life, will he and Sarah realise who the enemy is before it’s too late?

Amy’s new romance tears the Barlow family apart?

The Barlow family find out Amy is dating Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Amy Barlow and Jacob Hay are Weatherfield’s own Romeo and Juliet. They face the wrath of the Barlows who are hellbent on putting a stop to their blossoming relationship.

After Amy collapses in the club, having been spiked, Steve and Tracy are in a state of shock, convinced Jacob was the one who drugged their daughter.

It’s a double blow for Steve when Jacob reveals that he and Amy are together.

Seeing red, Steve punches Jacob.

With the whole family against them and Simon determined on putting Jacob behind bars, will Amy and Jacob’s relationship weather the storm.

Is Jacob as innocent as he claims to be? Will any of the Barlows believe that he has turned over a new leaf?

Daisy and Daniel get back together

Daniel and Daisy try again (Credit: ITV)

Daisy seals Valentine’s Day with a kiss as she agrees to give their relationship another go.

But with Daniel’s work life in turbulence, will love conquer all?

