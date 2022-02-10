Waterloo Road announces NINE new cast members including Corrie stars Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac

BBC has announced nine new Waterloo Road cast members, including Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac.

The casting of the new school staff in the highly anticipated school drama Waterloo Road has been revealed as filming for the new series begins on set in Greater Manchester.

Production has confirmed former Hear’Say singer and Corrie star Kym Marsh will be joining the cast as Nicky Walters.

Kym Marsh is joining Waterloo Road (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Nicky is a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker.

Speaking about joining the new Waterloo Road series Kym said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going.”

Who else is joining the Waterloo Road cast?

Actress Jo Coffey, who has been in EastEnders, will be joining as Wendy Whitwell, PA to headteacher Kim Campbell.

Also joining the cast is Vincent Jerome and former Emmerdale star James Baxter, who will be playing joint deputy heads Lindon King and Joe Casey.

Rachel Leskovac will be playing Head of English Coral Walker at Waterloo Road (Credit: ITV)

Two more former Coronation Street stars will also be joining the cast.

Sonia Ibrahim will be playing Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker. Meanwhile Rachel Leskovac, who played Natasha Blakeman in Corrie, will be playing Head of English, Coral Walker.

Shauna Shim will be playing music teacher Valerie Chambers, Neil Fitzmaurice will be playing history teacher Neil Guthrie and Katherine Pearce will be playing Amy Spratt, an early career teacher.

What else do we know about the new Waterloo Road series?

Last year it was announced Waterloo Road would be coming back to screens after the show ended in 2015.

The original show ran from 2006 until 2015. It was originally set in Rochdale and in season 8, the show moved to Greenock, Scotland.

Adam is returning as Donte Charles (Credit: ITV)

However the new series will be set in Greater Manchester.

Last month it was confirmed three of Waterloo Road’s original cast members would be returning to the show’s new series. Angela Griffin would be returning as Kim Campbell, who is now headteacher.

Meanwhile Adam Thomas and Katie Griffin will be returning as Donte Charles and Chlo Charles. In the original series, Donte and Chlo were pupils and went on to marry and have a child.

