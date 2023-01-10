Coronation Street spoilers: Unconscious Summer rushed to hospital

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Mike finds Summer lying on the floor unconscious after locking her in the nursery.

Summer’s then rushed to hospital.

Will Summer pull through in Coronation Street spoilers?

Mike kidnaps Summer (Credit: ITV)

Mike locks Summer in the nursery

This week, Mike kidnaps Summer.

After Todd is contacted by a member of Mike and Esther’s old church, Ava, he tells Summer.

He tells her that Ava allegedly had an affair with Mike.

Summer wants to find out if this is the truth and asks Esther.

Esther confirms that Mike did have an affair but they’ve put it behind them.

Summer wants more answers and decides to meet up with Ava.

As well as learning of the details of the affair, she also finds out a dark secret of Mike’s.

When she goes back to Mike and Esther’s to confront them about it, Mike locks her in the nursery.

He locks her in without her phone and insulin.

Summer is in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer is rushed to hospital

Next week, Aaron and Billy worry about Summer as she hasn’t been in contact with them.

They arrive at Mike and Esther’s to check that she’s okay but Mike pretends that she’s gone out shopping with Esther.

After they leave, Mike unlocks the nursery door.

He finds Summer unconscious on the floor.

Esther arrives home and asks a lot of questions, calling an ambulance.

Mike lies to Esther telling her that Summer tried to change her mind about being a surrogate.

He locked her in the nursery to try to change her mind again.

At the hospital, Mike gives Summer a false name.

Aggie overhears and tells Billy, concerned.

Billy and Paul turn up at the hospital and ask Mike what’s going on.

Can Mike worm his way out of this one?

Will Summer recover?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

