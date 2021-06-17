Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Nina runs into Corey with Tommy Orpington.

Meanwhile Nick, Leanne and Simon return to Weatherfield, but are they still in danger?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina attacks Corey?

Nina tells Tommy about Corey killing Seb (Credit: ITV)

Nina returns home from being out all night again leaving Roy worried.

When Nina is ill prepared for a meeting at Underworld, she tells Sarah to stick her job.

In the Rovers she drinks with a much older guy called Hughie, who she met in town the night before.

Daisy is disapproving of Hughie and he soon suggests to Nina that they go back to his hotel.

Daisy confides in Abi about how she’s worried about Nina. In the hotel bar, Nina sees Tommy Orpington at a table with Corey.

As Tommy shows off Corey’s ‘Best New Talent’ award, Nina tells Tommy about the attack and how Corey kicked her boyfriend to death.

As they go to leave, Nina picks up the award and follows them, but what will she do?

Nick, Leanne and Simon return

DS Glynn pays Leanne a visit (Credit: ITV)

Nick, Leanne and Simon return to Weatherfield and DS Glynn pays Leanne a visit.

He tells her how important her evidence is in order to put Harvey away and prevent him from ruining more lives. Will Leanne agree?

In prison DS Glynn goes to see Harvey and tells him that his intimidation tactics won’t work and the witnesses won’t be swayed.

Tyrone makes a fool of himself?

Tyrone and Alina go to the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

Emma invites some friends to the Bistro for a cocktail evening that Curtis is running.

Fiz’s heart sinks when Alina arrives dressed to the nines, closely followed by Tyrone in his new skinny jeans.

However Fiz ends up having the last laugh.

Summer is given a diagnosis

Summer is diagnosed with stress and anxiety (Credit: ITV)

Read more: When do new episodes of Coronation Street drop on ITV Hub?

Summer is diagnosed with stress and anxiety.

Chesney upsets Gemma

Gemma is furious with Chesney (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tyrone and Fiz reunite over shock death?

Gemma is furious when Chesney misses their second sign language lesson.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 17) at 9pm for an hour on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Corrie spoilers