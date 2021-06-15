During the Euros, Coronation Street will be uploading the full week’s episodes to ITV Hub each week, but when do new episodes of Coronation Street drop on ITV Hub?

On Monday (June 14) ITV uploaded this week’s episodes of Coronation Street.

This week, Coronation Street aired last night at 9pm. Coronation Street will also air on Thursday (June 17) at 9pm and Sunday (June 20) at 8pm for an hour.

This week’s episodes of Coronation Street are on ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

However these episodes are already available on ITV Hub, so if you don’t want to wait for them to air on ITV, you can watch them early.

If you’ve already watched all of this week’s episodes, next week’s episodes will be uploaded to ITV Hub next Monday (June 21).

What days are Coronation Street airing next week?

Next week, Coronation Street will air on Monday (June 21) at 9pm on ITV.

There will also be an hour episode on Wednesday (June 23) at 9pm.

Coronation Street is available on ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

The episode after that will be on Friday June 25 at 7.30pm. This episode will also be an hour long.

What happens in next week’s Coronation Street?

In next week’s scenes Sam sneaks off to see Nick and give him a Father’s Day card.

Sharon tries to talk Rhys out of Harvey’s plan to turn the screws on Leanne, but to no avail.

As Nick and Sam head towards the car, a returning Leanne is horrified to hear the sounds of gunshots.

Seeing Nick and Sam sprawled out on the ground, Leanne and Simon race towards them, fearing the worst.

Tyrone and Fiz receive some shocking news (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Fiz and Tyrone are shocked when a police officer turns up. The officer explains that Ruby’s biological mum, Kirsty, has died.

In shock, the two have to pull together to prepare to break the news to Ruby.

Next week Coronation Street will air for an hour episode on Sunday (June 20), Monday (June 21), Wednesday (June 23) and Friday (June 25).

