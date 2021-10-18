Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Nina discovers Abi‘s plan.

Meanwhile the sinkhole causes chaos on the cobbles, Harvey escapes prison and Dev is forced to make a difficult decision after a horror smash.

All this and more in tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina finds out Abi’s plan

Abi goes to Corey’s and finds the police there (Credit: ITV)

Debbie makes last minute preparations for her house of horrors event. The drayman drops barrels of beer by the beer tent.

Nobody notices that as each barrel lands, a tiny amount of earth dislodges itself from the Platts’ sinkhole.

The storm starts to blow in.

Meanwhile Abi watches an Instagram video of Corey packing to go to Germany and puts a gun in her bag.

Soon Nina discovers what she’s planning. Abi goes to Corey’s house and is shocked to find the police there. But why are they there, and who called them?

Abi goes after Corey at Horrornation Street (Credit: ITV)

At the house of horrors event, the music suddenly cuts out as a panicked Ryan peers out of the tent through the rain.

He and Debbie soon realise the generator has gone and there’s a hole in the ground where it once stood.

Abi goes in search of Corey, but with everyone in masks it proves to be tricky.

Eventually she finds him and confronts him.

As he goads her, she prepares to pull the trigger when the ground beneath them gives way.

Abi and Corey soon find themselves trapped in a Victorian sewer, unaware the gun lies midway between them on the ground.

Harvey escapes prison

The prison van crashes into the back of the Alahan’s car (Credit: ITV)

Harvey deliberately injures himself in prison and demands to go to hospital.

Across Weatherfield Dev, Asha and Aadi set off for their trip, but as the storm gets worse they get lost on a country road and their way is blocked by a fallen tree.

On the same lane, in the prison van the guard pulls a knife and the car swerves into the Alahan’s stationary car.

Harvey pulls himself out of the van into the torrential rain and prepares to escape.

Harvey escapes prison (Credit: ITV)

Soon Kevin pulls up to the crash site, but is attacked by Harvey who steals his pick up truck.

As smoke seeps into the car, Dev has to decide whether to help Asha or Aadi.

Believing Asha to be in more danger he goes to her aid and drags her away from the car, just before it explodes.

Meanwhile in the Bistro Leanne, who is dressed as Morticia, finds herself face to face with Harvey.

Carla has news for Jenny

Carla tells Jenny that Johnny is leaving (Credit: ITV)

Johnny tells Carla he is going to Bali to be with Kate. Later Carla breaks the news to Jenny that Johnny is moving to Bali, leaving her stunned.

