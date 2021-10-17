Coronation Street: Jenny Connor left devastated by Johnny Connor bombshell

Jenny Connor is going to be left devastated by a bombshell from ex Johnny next week in Coronation Street.

Actress Sally Ann Matthews has revealed the torment the Rovers Return landlady feels when she discovers her ex-husband is leaving Weatherfield for good.

Jenny Connor will be left fighting for her life – however Johnny will try to rescue her (Credit: ITV)

He is planning to start a new life in Bali with daughter Kate.

But the news hits Jenny hard and she’s convinced it’s because she’s begun dating toyboy Leo.

Sally Ann explains: “She thought they were friends and could tell each other everything.

“He told her to go for it with Ronnie so she thinks he is fine with her moving on [now with Leo] and they’ll always be in each other’s lives.

“So she is devastated for herself but she thought they were on the same page.”

And things get worse when Jenny falls down the sinkhole next week – leaving her terrified.

Coronation Street’s Jenny Connor faces death in the sinkhole

“She’s terrified, injured and cold,” Sally explains.

“She has this overwhelming sense that someone must come and rescue me. She knows that Leo is on the case so is confident initially that she will be found.”

However she’s shocked when Johnny valiantly tries to save her.

Jenny Connor gets a shock from ex Johnny in Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

“When Johnny arrives, she’s like what the bloody hell are you doing here,” she says.

“It forces them to discuss how they feel.”

She even hinted this could lead to a new start for the divorced couple.

Sally said: “Definitely, when you’re in a situation like that, you have to pull together.

“You have to help each other and keep each other’s spirits up. One will flag a bit, the other bolsters them up.

“Within those conversations, maybe things are said and feelings are exposed. Poor old Leo, plenty more fish in the sinkhole.”

