Coronation Street SPOILERS: Harvey makes sickening rape threat to Leanne Battersby

Leanne Battersby is going to be threatened with rape by vile villain Harvey Gaskell next week on Coronation Street.

Viewers will watch during Super Soap Week as drug dealer Harvey stages a dramatic prison break before heading back to the cobbles for revenge on Leanne and her sister Toyah.

Leanne is left terrified by Harvey’s evil threat (Credit: ITV)

Fans know Leanne supplied the evidence to ensure Harvey went to prison for his drugs ring.

Meanwhile Toyah made an enemy of Harvey by torpedoing his appeal last week.

He has vowed furious revenge on the sisters – and now he’s set to get it.

Once he has made his way back to the cobbles he will hunt Leanne down during the Halloween celebrations – and tie her up.

However, dressed as Morticia Adams, Leanne is terrified at what he will do.

But in a first look spoiler video released by the soap Harvey makes a sickening threat.

“It’s a shame you tried to ruin my life,” he says.

Getting closer to her and pawing at her body he adds: “Under other circumstances I’d have given you one.

“I mean, you’ve got a pulse, haven’t you? For now.”

Leanne is frozen in terror as Harvey gropes her.

But he then decides to use her phone to summon her sister Toyah and son Simon so he can kill them in front of her.

However Harvey Gaskell threatens to rape Leanne Battersby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street boss confirms shock death but will it be Leanne Battersby?

The harrowing scenes will come as at least one cobbles resident will die.

Corrie boss Iain Mcleod has already confirmed that one Weatherfield favourite will die in the sinkhole horror.

He said: “It’s going to be really huge – there’s loads of emotion, there’s loads of big spectacle – it’s going to be cinematic.

“When you do a story of a certain scale and at a certain level of spectacle the viewers expect there to be significant aftermath to it and significant outcomes.

“So yes, I can confirm that Chekhov’s sinkhole will result in a death.”

But who will it be?

