Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal it’s Curtis and Emma‘s wedding day, but will it all go to plan?

Meanwhile Abi discovers Kelly is back living on the cobbles and Daniel gets jealous.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Emma jilts Curtis?

Will the wedding go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

As Emma prepares for her wedding, still unsure whether whether she’s doing the right thing, Curtis enquires about flights.

Steve reveals to Amy that he gave Curtis his bank card to transfer the charity money but the charity never received it.

Meanwhile a nervous Emma waits for Curtis at their wedding venue. Has he done a runner, or will he turn up? Or will Emma be the one to jilt Curtis?

Abi can’t forgive

Abi is unable to forgive Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Debbie tells Kevin that Kelly is now living at No.7 and working at the barbers so he best warn Abi before she runs into her.

Kelly is chuffed when Maria offers her an apprenticeship but as Abi clocks her, she’s unsettled.

Later Nina tells Abi how she found Kelly in a bad way and although she can’t forgive her for what she did, it’s time to put a stop to all the hatred.

Aadi finds Kelly packing her bags and she explains for Abi’s sake, she needs to find somewhere else to live.

Aadi urges her to talk to Abi, will she try?

Daisy tries to help Daniel

Daniel gets jealous (Credit: ITV)

David and Max meet with the Deputy Head who confirms they’ll reach a decision regarding Max’s future by the end of the day.

Meanwhile Daisy urges Daniel to try and persuade Mrs Crawshaw into giving Max another chance.

Later Shona takes a call from the school and shares the news.

When Daisy takes a call from Ashley, Daniel masks his jealousy.

Sarah reaches out to Lydia

Sarah and Lydia continue their friendship (Credit: ITV)

When Sarah reveals her plans for a joint Christmas with the Barlows, David is appalled.

Later Sarah invites Lydia over to help her bake some cakes for the school charity.

Nina shaken by Faye’s driving error

Faye’s driving lesson doesn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Craig gives Faye her first driving lesson. When Faye brakes sharply and stalls the car in front of Asha and Nina, Asha is amused but Nina is badly shaken.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

