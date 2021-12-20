Emma Curtis Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, December 20 2021

Will the wedding go to plan?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal it’s Curtis and Emma‘s wedding day, but will it all go to plan?

Meanwhile Abi discovers Kelly is back living on the cobbles and Daniel gets jealous.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Emma jilts Curtis?

Coronation Street Dec 20 nervous Emma waits for Curtis at the wedding, but has he done a runner?
Will the wedding go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

As Emma prepares for her wedding, still unsure whether whether she’s doing the right thing, Curtis enquires about flights.

Steve reveals to Amy that he gave Curtis his bank card to transfer the charity money but the charity never received it.

Meanwhile a nervous Emma waits for Curtis at their wedding venue. Has he done a runner, or will he turn up? Or will Emma be the one to jilt Curtis?

Abi can’t forgive

Coronation Street Dec 20 Abi's unhappy to see Kelly on the Street
Abi is unable to forgive Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Debbie tells Kevin that Kelly is now living at No.7 and working at the barbers so he best warn Abi before she runs into her.

Kelly is chuffed when Maria offers her an apprenticeship but as Abi clocks her, she’s unsettled.

Later Nina tells Abi how she found Kelly in a bad way and although she can’t forgive her for what she did, it’s time to put a stop to all the hatred.

Aadi finds Kelly packing her bags and she explains for Abi’s sake, she needs to find somewhere else to live.

Aadi urges her to talk to Abi, will she try?

Daisy tries to help Daniel

Daniel gets jealous (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Alexandra Mardell reveals Amy tells Steve the truth about Curtis

David and Max meet with the Deputy Head who confirms they’ll reach a decision regarding Max’s future by the end of the day.

Meanwhile Daisy urges Daniel to try and persuade Mrs Crawshaw into giving Max another chance.

Later Shona takes a call from the school and shares the news.

When Daisy takes a call from Ashley, Daniel masks his jealousy.

Sarah reaches out to Lydia

Coronation Street Dec 20 Sarah and Lydia continue their friendship despite Adam
Sarah and Lydia continue their friendship (Credit: ITV)

When Sarah reveals her plans for a joint Christmas with the Barlows, David is appalled.

Later Sarah invites Lydia over to help her bake some cakes for the school charity.

Nina shaken by Faye’s driving error

Coronation Street Dec 20 Faye's driving lesson doesn't go well
Faye’s driving lesson doesn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street’s Colson Smith shed 10 stone in weight by making ‘easy’ change

Craig gives Faye her first driving lesson. When Faye brakes sharply and stalls the car in front of Asha and Nina, Asha is amused but Nina is badly shaken.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Did you watch tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Julia Bradbury sad update breast cancer
Julia Bradbury shares sad update with fans amidst cancer battle
rose strictly
Strictly: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals ‘gift’ she gave Giovanni Pernice that left him in tears
christmas lockdown
Christmas lockdown restrictions COULD be on their way – latest developments
strictly final
Strictly final: Janette Manrara pays tribute to husband Aljaz as she details ‘tough’ decision to say ‘goodbye’ to Strictly
Giovanni Pernice took Strictly trophy to bed after win
Giovanni Pernice reveals bedroom antics as he celebrated his and Rose’s Strictly win
where is lorraine
Where is Lorraine Kelly? ITV viewers deliver their verdict as Andi Peters steps in