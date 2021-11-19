Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Lily is in danger as she begins to choke.

Meanwhile Debbie pays Ray a visit in prison and gives him an ultimatum and Stu finds Kelly scavenging for food and tries to help her out.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Lily chokes to death?

Nick confides in David that he’s hoping to reignite Sam’s interest in his telescope.

Max suggests that him and Lily could join him. At the sight of the telescope, Sam’s face lights up.

But when Nick says Max and Lily will be joining them, Sam’s smile fades.

Later Max finishes putting the finishing touches to his film and uploads it onto his social media.

In the cafe, a horrified Summer watches Max’s film with Roy and Nina. It’s a documentary about the night of the sewer collapse, suggesting a conspiracy theory linking Johnny and Natasha’s deaths.

Summer rails at Max and demands the video is taken down for Sam’s sake.

Meanwhile Lily locks Sam out on the balcony and dangles the key in front of him.

As Lily sucks on the lollipop and taunts Sam, the stick comes away from Lily’s mouth causing her to choke.

Lily continues to choke and Sam watches, frozen to the spot. Will he overcome his silence to save his cousin?

Coronation Street spoilers: Max takes a swing at David

Having found out from Nick about the video, furious David has a go at Max.

At No.8, David orders Max to hand over his phone as he clearly can’t be trusted with it.

Furious, Max takes a swing at David and stomps upstairs.

Ray is given an ultimatum

Debbie visits Ray in prison and tells him that unless he pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Faye, she’s going to report him to the police for the death of Johnny Connor.

Debbie tells Ray she knows he paid Colin to create the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden so he’s got until the end of the day to choose between sexual assault or manslaughter.

Coronation Street spoilers: The Christmas market returns?

Roy calls Sally, Maria and Nina together and after showing them Max’s awful video, suggests they need to do something positive for the community by reinstating the Christmas market and giving a portion of the proceeds to charity.

Kelly finds a friend in Stu

Stu comes across Kelly scavenging for food and offers to show her where she can get a decent meal for free.

Toyah and Imran are relieved when Aadi tells them Kelly is staying at her mum’s.

Meanwhile Stu reveals his part in nailing Corey for Seb’s murder. But Kelly doesn’t give anything away.

Daisy and Daniel sneak around

Daisy and Daniel tell Jenny they’ve broken up.

In the Rovers, Jenny attempts to matchmake between Daisy and County’s new player, Ashley.

Daniel watches on, clearly jealous.

Later Daisy calls at his flat and Daniel admits he was jealous of her flirting with Ashley.

Promising she’ll make it up to him, Daisy leads Daniel to the bedroom.

Roy snaps at Carla

When Carla moans to Nina about Johnny’s decision to leave her out of his will, Roy suddenly snaps at her.

