Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Tyrone attacks Fiz’s date, Phill.

Meanwhile Emma worries about Curtis’s health and Laura meets up with Chris the journalist.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone attacks Phill

Tyrone attacks Phill (Credit: ITV)

Fiz asks Tyrone if he can have the girls as she has a second date, but he refuses. He tells Fiz he’s taking Alina out for dinner.

Knowing Fiz and Phill will be at the Bistro, Tyrone takes Alina there.

However when they get there, Tyrone watches Fiz like a hawk and Alina gets annoyed.

Suffering from a headache, Alina heads home leaving Tyrone to pay the bill.

Tyrone can’t resist making snide remarks at Fiz and Phill’s expense. However he’s soon left embarrassed when his card is declined.

In a bid to make peace, Phill pays Tyrone’s bill. But Tyrone is humiliated and takes a drunken swing at Phill causing him to trip.

Emma worries about Curtis

Emma worries about Curtis (Credit: ITV)

Dev tells Curtis that he wants to pull out of the calendar as it could scupper his chances of joining the golf club.

Curtis promises he will do his best but fears it’s too late.

Dev brandishes the calendar picture at Curtis and Emma and demands they put a stop to the print run.

While Curtis stresses over the calendar, Emma worries about his health.

Kirk plays Cupid

Kirk sees that Grace is still in love with Michael, but does he feel the same? (Credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Michael enthuses about the day nursery they’ve chosen for Glory.

Kirk clocks Grace’s obvious devotion.

Later in the factory, Kirk tells Michael it’s clear that Grace is in love with him. Does Michael feel the same way?

Laura meets up with Chris

Laura meets up with Chris (Credit: ITV)

At Laura’s request, Chris the journalist meets up with her in the empty factory.

Soon Laura asks if she’d be interested in doing a piece on Kelly and how much she’d pay.

Spotting a light on, Sarah finds Laura in the factory with Chris.

Nick has a surprise for Leanne

Nick has a surprise for Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Nick surprises Leanne with a night at a posh hotel, determined they should spend some more time together.

