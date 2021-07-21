Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig involved in police cover-up as James is injured in police racism plot?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal James is left injured after being confronted by a police officer.

In next week’s scenes, Michael and James test drive a sports car after James is offered £30k for his interview.

A police car soon pulls them over. However, James questions the officer as to why he pulled them over and the officer arrests James for obstruction and handcuffs him.

James is arrested (Credit: ITV)

James trips and injures his leg. Soon, Craig comes round the corner to see James in agony.

Michael is convinced they’re victims of an unprovoked racist attack.

In the hospital James is getting seen to. He’s convinced that his football career is over.

James is injured (Credit: ITV)

Later, James returns home on crutches and Michael tries to persuade him to make a complaint, but he refuses.

Soon Michael and James are shocked to discover that someone filmed his arrest and posted the video online.

James accepts they should make a formal complaint to the police.

Coronation Street spoilers: PC Brody confides in Craig

The officer, PC Brody, confides in Craig that James and Michael have lodged a formal complaint about the arrest and accused him of racism.

Craig is asked to lie, but what will he do? (Credit: ITV)

In the police station, PC Brody sidles up to Craig and asks him not to mention the fact that he thought James’s driving was fine and didn’t warrant being pulled over. What will Craig do?

Grace and Michael spend the night together

Meanwhile Grace reveals to Michael that she’s re-launched his website to include baby-grows.

She suggests she and Michael go upstairs.

After spending the night together, Grace is loved up.

Meanwhile in the hospital, James wakes up from his operation. Is he going to be okay?

