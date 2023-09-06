Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Cassie dead after overdose horror?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 6), Cassie’s life is on the line as she overdoses.

Hope finds Cassie unresponsive as she informs her dad, calling for an ambulance.

But, will Cassie end up dead after this horror overdose in Coronation Street spoilers?

Cassie’s family are horrified (Credit: ITV)

Cassie dead after horror overdose?

Tonight, Cassie offers to go into town to pick up some new boots for Ruby using the £80 that Tyrone’s given her.

However, she soon meets up with Dean and buys drugs with the money, popping some pills he’s sold to her.

As Jack and Ruby’s party starts, Tyrone’s on the look out for Cassie as well as Ruby’s party boots.

However, it isn’t long before Abi reveals all about the altercation with Dean and how she caught Cassie trying to steal from the petty cash.

Tyrone’s sickened by the revelation and soon heads out to search for Cassie.

She’s then found unresponsive by Hope as Cassie’s family ring for an ambulance after her overdose. But, will Cassie die after this horror overdose? Can she pull through?

Lauren’s jealousy gets the better of her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren trashes the salon

After Max lies to Lauren that he’s at college all day, she spies on him meeting up with Sabrina at the Precinct.

With Sabrina gone, Gav encourages Max to ask Sabrina out as he clearly likes her.

But when Sabrina drops into the cafe, Lauren makes out that she and Max are a couple, causing problems. Max sets Sabrina straight, but will she believe him?

Afterwards, with her jealousy mounting up, Lauren goes to the salon and trashes the place. But, will she get into trouble?

Ronnie has faith in Ed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ronnie puts his trust in Ed

Ronnie puts his trust in Ed and gives him his own card for the business account. However, as Ed takes it, he’s secretly on edge. But, will this responsibility trigger his gambling habits to resurface?

Ches is worried about Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Chesney worries about Gemma’s health

Bernie offers to help Ches and Gemma with their bills but Gemma won’t let her.

Ches worries that the stress of finding a job might trigger Gemma’s depression. But, is he right to worry?

