Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Abi catches Cassie stealing

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 4), Abi catches Cassie stealing as she turns up for her first shift at the garage.

As her drug dealer Dean demands money, Cassie starts helping herself to the petty cash.

But, will she lose her job as she takes advantage of her new career in Coronation Street spoilers?

Abi catches Cassie red handed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi catches Cassie stealing

It’s Cassie’s first day working at the garage and Tyrone is appreciative of Kevin for giving Cassie a job.

As Cassie starts sweeping up, her drug dealer Dean turns up and starts demanding that she pay him the money she owes.

Telling Dean that she’ll pay him by the end of the day, Cassie tries to get him to leave.

Abi can’t help but spot the altercation and recognises Dean from her past, wondering why he’s at the garage.

Later on, Cassie explains that she can’t go for lunch as she’s waiting for a customer. However, with Abi suspicious, she returns to find that Cassie is helping herself to the petty cash.

Evelyn and Tyrone turn up as Cassie begs Abi not to tell them about her stealing. But, will Abi spill the beans and land Cassie in it?

Henry still loves Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Henry confesses his love to Gemma

Tonight, Gemma arrives at a hotel bar to have a business meeting with Henry.

However, when she sits down with him she’s stunned when he admits that there’s no business meeting really.

He’s actually lost his job but wanted to tell her that he still loves her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. How will Gemma react to Henry’s admission?

Ronnie tells Debbie about his mess up (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie admits his mistake

Ronnie admits his mistake to Debbie and confesses that he accidentally mentioned knowing about the Waterfords deal to Henry Newton.

Debbie tells him that it’s alright because she deleted the photo of the contract from her phone. But, have their tracks truly been covered?

Max looks to the future (Credit: ITV)

Max makes a positive step forward

David’s thrilled as he watches Max leave for his first day at college. It looks as though he’s making a positive step forward, looking towards a brighter future.

Daisy warns Jenny about Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy warns Jenny

Daisy has her suspicions when she finds out that Jenny is paying for a holiday for both her and Stephen.

She warns her not to spend her money on Stephen. But, will Jenny listen to Daisy’s warning?

