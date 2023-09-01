Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy warns Jenny about Stephen as she gets in deeper

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy warns Jenny about Stephen as she gets in deeper with him.

As Jenny’s romance with Stephen gets more intense, Daisy gives her a warning. But, will Jenny listen to Daisy’s advice about Stephen in Coronation Street spoilers?

Jenny’s let Stephen worm his way in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jenny’s getting close to Stephen

Currently in Coronation Street, Stephen’s been worming his way into Jenny’s life.

He’s had his sights set on her for quite a while and has now built a connection with Jenny after helping her deal with her financial issues at the pub.

After giving Jenny advice on the Rovers, Stephen asked her out to go wine tasting with him. However, he then took her to Lily’s birthday party at the Platts’ instead but Jenny enjoyed spending time with him none the less.

This week, as Jenny announces to Daisy that she’s no longer the owner of the pub, Stephen comforts her.

In the back of the Rovers, Stephen tells Jenny to prioritise herself from now on. Listening to Stephen’s words of wisdom, Jenny soon finds herself kissing him.

As the pair go upstairs together and sleep together, is love in the air for Stephen and Jenny? Or, is Jenny putting herself in lots of danger by getting too close to Stephen?

Daisy gives Jenny some advice (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy warns Jenny

Next week in Coronation Street spoilers, Daisy sees how close Jenny is getting to Stephen as he gets in deeper with her.

Worried about Jenny, Daisy’s stunned when she hears about her plans to treat Stephen to a holiday.

After discovering this news, Daisy warns Jenny not to spend her money on Stephen.

But, will Jenny take Daisy’s advice? Will she listen to her warning?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

