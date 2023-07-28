Coronation Street spoilers: The Rovers to close for good as Jenny can’t carry on?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that the Rovers is to find itself in trouble as landlady Jenny Connor’s financial woes continue. On her friends’ advice, Jenny implements a number of cost-cutting measures… but it only makes the situation worse.

As Jenny’s financial crisis goes from bad to worse, the future of The Rovers looks to be in doubt. Will the Weatherfield institution be forced to shutter its doors for good?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Stephen suggests that Jenny start skimping on The Rovers’ portion sizes (Credit: ITV)

Jenny seeks advice from Stephen and Owen

As the week begins, Jenny tells Owen that the Rovers is struggling financially. Jenny grows annoyed when he suggests that she sell up, making it clear that selling the Rovers isn’t an option.

Stephen suggests that rather than increasing prices, she should reduce portion sizes on the food. But how will the regulars adjust to the new hot pots sizes? As the food goes on sale, suddenly there’s a loud bang from the kitchen – and the lights go out.

The customers aren’t best pleased at Jenny’s cost-cutting measures (Credit: ITV)

Rising prices leave the customers alienated

Later, Jenny tells Daisy and Glenda that on Stephen’s advice, she’s putting up the prices at the bar and on room rental. The staff are shocked to discover she’s cutting their shifts, and the customers left disgusted by the sudden price hike.

Sean hands out flyers to promote the pub’s Darts Night but Jenny is let down when no-one turns up. However, later she finds Kirk, Gary, George and Sean drinking beer and playing darts in Ed’s backyard.

The landlady is upset to find her customers playing away (Credit: ITV)

Jenny shares her Rovers worries with Daisy

Jenny tearfully tells Daisy that unless trade improves, the Rovers is only weeks away from closing for good. Can the Weatherfield residents rally round to save The Rovers before it’s too late?

