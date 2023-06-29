Coronation Street fans have clocked big ‘connection’ between Cassie and Abi

Fans of Coronation Street think that they have clocked a big ‘connection’ between Weatherfield newcomer Cassie Plummer and Abi Webster on the soap. In their shared history, viewers think that there might be something between the pair.

This came as Claire Sweeney made her debut as Evelyn’s estranged daughter, Cassie. In scenes which aired last night (Wednesday, June 28), Evelyn rushed to the hospital to find that Cassie had suffered a massive overdose.

Cassie made her Street debut in last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Corrie scenes reveal tumultuous history between Evelyn and daughter Cassie

As the pair talked, Cassie revealed that she knows Evelyn is now living with Tyrone – who they gave up for as a child.

As Cassie expressed her fury at Evelyn getting a second chance at a life with Tyrone, Evelyn told her that Tyrone now thinks she’s dead.

The pair’s conversation revealed a long history of drug abuse for Cassie, going all the way back to her teenage years.

However, in Cassie’s story, some viewers sensed that there might be something between her and another Street resident.

Cassie was rushed to hospital following a drug overdose (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers draw connection between Cassie and Abi

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their reaction to Cassie’s story.

“Abi’s gonna be Cassie’s sponsor,” one viewer predicted.

“In six months’ time, Cassie will have turned her life around and will be working on the cobbles… Abi, Kylie, rinse and repeat,” another chimed in.

“Cassie another variation of Abi? Abi 2.0? I don’t doubt Maureen and Claire will be good but I’m unsure,” another said.

“New cast member reminds me of Abi,” said another fan.

Like Cassie, Abi Franklin was introduced to the soap as a drug user. The drug-addled mother of Seb Franklin, Abi was in a deep downward spiral when she first arrived.

Abi had her own issues with drug abuse (Credit: ITV)

She ended up in prison with Sally Metcalfe. Upon release, she moved into Sally’s home at No.4, and later fell for Sally’s ex-husband, Kevin.

Abi is now a reformed character, in a happy and loving marriage to Kevin – with whom she also works at the garage.

Could Abi be Cassie’s way into the light?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

