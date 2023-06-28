Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Evelyn’s lies exposed as a face from her past arrives

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 28), Evelyn’s lies are exposed as a face from her past turns up in Weatherfield.

After Evelyn reveals her jealousy over Yasmeen to Tyrone, she’s stunned when she sees her daughter on the Street.

But, why has her daughter arrived on the cobbles in Coronation Street spoilers?

What does Cassie want? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn’s daughter turns up

Tonight, Evelyn confesses her jealousy over Yasmeen to Tyrone as a woman watches her in the distance.

With Tyrone giving Evelyn some advice, she invites Yasmeen and Roy for a meal at the Bistro. Afterwards, she returns home to see her daughter Cassie outside. However, she decides to ignore her.

Later on, whilst she’s heading to the Bistro, Evelyn soon gets a shocking phone call.

Leaving Yasmeen and Roy waiting for her, Evelyn goes to A&E and asks to see Cassandra Plummer. But, why has her daughter turned up all of a sudden?

Lauren wants Max to help her (Credit: ITV)

Lauren looks for support in Max

After Lauren’s return to the Street, she approaches Max and explains that she needs his help.

She’s fallen out with her mum and no longer speaks to her dad. She’s rejected Griff’s gang and is now homeless, sleeping in a bus shelter.

Max pities her and takes her to the cafe to have a catch up. But, will Lauren’s return hinder Max’s redemption?

Sarah needs to know who her baby daddy is (Credit: ITV)

Sarah goes to her DNA appointment

Tonight, Sarah goes to her DNA appointment and hopes that the baby is Adam’s.

But, will Adam attend the appointment with her? And, will the baby daddy be Adam or Damon?

Stephen’s not a happy chappy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen’s in a bad mood

Elaine’s unimpressed when Stephen directs his anger towards her and rushes off to work whilst she’s practicing her Tai-Chi moves.

Michael suggests that Stephen’s missing Canada and that’s why he’s in a bad mood.

Later on, Jenny promises that she’ll put a good word in about Stephen with Owen. But, will this put a smile on Stephen’s face?

Gemma and Bernie come up with an idea (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Bernie have a fundraising idea

Bernie and Gemma come up with a new way to fundraise for Paul – a chilli eating competition.

Later on, Paul chats about religion and sexuality with Billy. But, will Billy give him some words of wisdom?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!