Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shock pregnancy reveal – but who’s the daddy?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, June 26), Sarah finds out that she’s pregnant as she gets a positive result on her pregnancy test.

Shocked, Sarah tells Adam the news and has no choice but to confess that the baby might be his or Damon’s – she has no idea.

But, who’s the daddy after this shock pregnancy reveal in Coronation Street spoilers?

Is the baby Adam’s or Damon’s? (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s pregnant – who’s the daddy?

In the Rovers, Sarah has a sip of wine with Dee-Dee but starts to feel sick and fears that she might be pregnant.

Going home to take a pregnancy test, Sarah gets a right shock when she gets a positive result – she’s pregnant.

Soon enough, she finds herself admitting to Adam that the baby could be either his or Damon’s.

Adam’s stunned by the revelation. But, who’s the daddy?

Gav wants his girl back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gav’s after Max

Tonight, Max goes to Bec’s flat but gets shocked when Gav approaches him and explains that he’s been released.

He reveals that he wants to marry Bec as Max confesses that he’s now seeing her so that won’t be happening.

Furious that Max has stolen his girl, Gav grabs Max and pins him up the wall of the precinct.

Seeing Bec in the distance, Max warns her to run. But, what is Bec hiding from Max?

Evelyn’s not impressed with Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn’s jealousy rises

Tonight, Roy shows Evelyn the schedule he’s conjured up for looking after Freddie.

Evelyn’s not happy though when she realises that she’s looking after Freddie whilst Roy is off out with Yasmeen at a Historical Society meeting.

Paul’s emotional (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s family’s act of kindness

Paul and Billy spend some time together whilst Bernie tidies the flat as Billy suggests that Paul makes a bucket list.

Later on, Gemma suggests that they play a game of darts. However, she makes everyone play with their weaker hands so that Paul doesn’t feel at a disadvantage. He’s emotional by his family’s kind gesture.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!