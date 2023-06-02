Coronation Street's Roy, Evelyn, a pink heart, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Evelyn discovers Roy’s true feelings

Evelyn reads Roy's letter

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday June 2), Evelyn discovers Roy’s true feelings for her as she opens his letter.

As Roy has his operation, Evelyn decides to open the letter addressed to her and finds out how Roy really feels.

But, will Evelyn feel the same way back about Roy in Coronation Street spoilers?

Evelyn finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn discovers Roy’s true feelings

Tonight, Evelyn decides that she can’t wait any longer to find out what Roy’s letter says and opens it up.

Whilst Roy is having his operation, Evelyn opens the letter addressed to her and finds out Roy’s true feelings.

Evelyn’s taken aback when she reads the letter and heads to the hospital to confess her own feelings to Roy.

However, she’s unable to do so when she sees Yasmeen surprising Roy by his bedside. Will Evelyn get the chance to tell Roy how she really feels?

Ryan and Daisy argue on Coronation Street
Is Ryan in love with Daisy? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan in love with Daisy?

Last night (Thursday June 1), Ryan couldn’t face going to court and reliving the traumatic events of the acid attack.

However, after Daisy took to the witness box, Ryan turned up ready to courageously explain what happened.

Tonight, as Justin’s trial continues, Ryan takes to the witness box and goes over the horrific events of the night of the acid attack.

The defence barrister suggests that Ryan is in love with Daisy and that they plotted the acid attack together.

Soon after, Justin takes Ryan’s place and details his version of events. But, who will the jury believe?

Paul takes a trip away (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy and Paul go on holiday

After Gemma and Chesney gifted their minimoon to Paul and Billy, Paul’s family decorate the minibus with inflatable animals.

Paul’s family and friends then wave him and Billy off as they set off on holiday together. But, how long will this happiness last?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

