In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Evelyn gets a shock as her daughter Cassie rocks up on the cobbles.

Evelyn sees Cassie on the Street but decides to turn a blind eye to her until she gets a worrying phone call.

But, why does Evelyn’s daughter turn up out of the blue in Coronation Street?

Evelyn comes face to face with her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn gets a shock

Evelyn’s daughter turns up on the cobbles and watches her from a distance as Evelyn speaks to Tyrone about her jealousy over Yasmeen.

Trying to keep things friendly, Evelyn decides to invite Yasmeen and Roy for a dinner at the Bistro. However, as she goes home, she spots her daughter Cassie lurking but chooses to avoid her.

Later on, circumstances change as Evelyn receives a worrying phone call. Soon enough, she finds out that Cassie has been taken to A&E making her hurry to the hospital. But, what’s wrong with Cassie? What does she want from Evelyn?

Tyrone has no idea who she is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie meets Tyrone

Later on, Evelyn receives a call about Cassie from the hospital but doesn’t want to answer it.

After reflecting on the situation, Evelyn decides to go to the hospital to visit her daughter, trying to do the right thing, but finds out that she’s already been discharged.

Back at home, Evelyn’s stunned when Tyrone reveals that somebody called Cath is there to see her.

She panics when she sees that Cassie is sitting on the sofa smiling at her, with Tyrone wondering who she is. But, will Evelyn be able make up a cover story?

Why is Cassie in Weatherfield? What does she want from Evelyn? And, most importantly, why has Evelyn been avoiding her?

