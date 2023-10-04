Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla finds out Stephen drugged her – and she will make him pay!

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, October 4), Carla finds out that Stephen drugged her and is determined to make him pay.

As she receives her test results back, she figures out that Stephen spiked her.

But, how will Carla get her revenge over Stephen in Coronation Street spoilers?

Carla gets her results back (Credit: ITV)

Carla finds out Stephen drugged her

Tonight, Carla receives her test results back and discovers that there was LSD in her body.

At first she believes that Rufus drugged her but once she realises that the dates don’t add up she works out that it couldn’t have been him.

At work, Carla takes a sip of some coffee that Michael made her but is soon told that Sarah and Stephen usually make the coffee.

With everything adding up, Carla confronts Stephen and tells him that she’s going to prove that he spiked her.

Carla speaks to DS Swain about Stephen but without evidence there’s nothing that can be done.

Later on, Sarah hears Stephen talking to Jenny about moving away and reminds him that he owes Audrey money.

Back near Rita’s, Stephen panics when he hears the ringtone he recognises from the canal and traces it back to Tim. But, what will he do after this discovery?

Paul overhears Billy’s conversation (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy upsets Paul

Paul, Billy and Summer test out the new wheelchair but realise that it doesn’t fit through the door of the flat.

Billy is soon greeted by a parishioner who gifts him a bottle of fizz for his marriage to Paul.

However, not everyone is as accepting as another parishioner tells Billy that he should be ashamed.

Billy then lashes out and tells him that he doesn’t need to worry as Paul is dying anyway. However, Paul overhears this although Billy is unaware. But, can Billy make it up to his husband?

Mason starts causing trouble with Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Mason’s trouble

Fearing returning to school and seeing Mason, Liam pretends that he’s ill to get the day off.

Meanwhile, Mason shows off and starts taking the mick out of Dylan for having a gay dad.

But, will Dylan cut ties with Mason and realise that he’s more trouble that he’s worth?

Jenny wants to move to Thailand (Credit: ITV)

Jenny decides to move away with Stephen

After speaking to Rita, Jenny decides that she does want to move to Thailand with Stephen.

At Roy’s, Jenny tells Stephen that she’s ready to move away with him. Stephen’s delighted but will Jenny actually go through with it?

Tim forgets his anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim forgets his special day

Sally tells Tim that she’s got a little something for him but when it comes he’s not to open it.

Tim can’t help himself though and opens it. He then sees a leather wallet with an anniversary note accompanying it, realising that he’s forgotten to get Sally anything. But, can he rectify his mistake?

Stu will do anything to get Eliza back (Credit: ITV)

Stu wants to bring Dom down

Tonight, Stu meets up with a private investigator and asks her to do some digging on Dom. But, will she find anything on him?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!