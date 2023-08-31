Coronation Street fans baffled by huge plot hole as Carla works out LSD truth

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 30), Carla had a chat with Rufus’ wife, Lou, about his use of LSD.

Lou then described the side effects of LSD and made Carla wonder whether she’d been spiked.

Coronation Street fans are now baffled by a huge plot hole after Carla worked out the LSD truth.

Everything made sense (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla worked out the truth

Last night over in Weatherfield, Carla held a meeting with Rufus’ wife, Lou, and gave her some of the money she owed her.

Lou then started speaking about Rufus’ use of LSD, explaining that he liked to micro dose. She then said that she had tried LSD once but didn’t like the side effects; she had started to see vivid colours and had felt really paranoid.

Carla then rushed off to tell Roy about this, fearing that she had been drugged with LSD.

Roy and Peter then started to worry that Carla’s paranoia was back, with Peter arranging for Dr Gaddas to see her.

Afterwards, Roy gave Carla some information for a test she could take to see whether she had LSD in her system as it stays in the body for 90 days.

Fans were left confused (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by huge Carla plot hole

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by the huge plot hole – one that they have pointed out before – as Carla arranges to have a test for traces of LSD.

They’re wondering why tests weren’t done when Carla was last in hospital. They surely would’ve shown that LSD was in her system.

One fan commented: “Wouldn’t they have already carried out those tests at that expensive rehab facility Carla went to? If not then I’d be asking why not.”

Wouldn’t they have already carried out those tests at that expensive rehab facility Carla went to. If not then I’d be asking why not. #Corrie — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) August 30, 2023

Why didn't they do a full bloods when carla was in hozzy? They would have discovered the LSD #corrie — matt pinnington (@MattPinnin83955) August 30, 2023

although ain’t been funny but surely when carla went into that rehab they would’ve tested her bloods n everything and seen their was drugs in her system, that’s what i don’t understand #Corrie — megan (@trevorsbrady) August 30, 2023

A second viewer added: “Well done Roy for suggesting that Carla does a test to see if she’s got LSD in her system. Because [bleep] knows why tests weren’t done when she was in hospital?!”

Another fan wondered: “Why didn’t they do a full bloods when Carla was in hozzy? They would have discovered the LSD.”

A final person tweeted: “Although ain’t being funny but surely when Carla went into that rehab they would’ve tested her bloods and everything and seen there were drugs in her system, that’s what I don’t understand.”

Will Carla figure out who spiked her? (Credit: ITV)

Will Carla rumble Stephen?

Carla’s ready to take some tests after fearing that she’s been spiked with LSD.

But, will she figure out that Stephen was the person who spiked her? Will she rumble him?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Carla rumble Stephen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!