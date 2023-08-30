Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla finds out the truth about being drugged – but will anyone believe her?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 30), Carla finds out the truth about being drugged.

After speaking to Rufus’ wife, Carla realises that she was spiked with LSD.

But, will anyone believe Carla as she finds out the truth in Coronation Street spoilers?

Everything starts to add up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla finds out the truth

Tonight, Sarah overhears Stephen talking about the Rovers deal whilst on the phone to Jenny and wrongly believes that he’s talking about the Nippersnapper deal.

Believing that Stephen’s meddled with the deal, Sarah follows him to a hotel and confronts him, threatening to call the police on him.

Meanwhile, Carla meets with Rufus’ wife, Lou, and finds out that Rufus was using LSD.

She’s stunned to find out his symptoms and realises that she had similar symptoms.

After the meeting, Carla confides in Roy that someone might have been drugging her with LSD.

Worried about Carla and believing that she’s being paranoid, Roy tells Peter about Carla’s suspicions. But, will anyone believe Carla?

Shelly’s scam helps her pay for her care (Credit: ITV)

Paul and Bernie discover Shelly’s laptop scam

Paul and Bernie turn up at Shelly’s flat and are stunned to see her surrounded by boxes of laptops.

Shelly confesses that she bought the laptops on her old company credit card and is selling them so that she can pay for her carer.

Later on, Paul gives a laptop to Summer for her birthday and explains that he got a good deal on it. But, can Paul and Bernie help Shelly out?

Ronnie’s relieved (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie breathes a sigh of relief

Debbie tells Ronnie that he only needs to stall Ed for a few more days but this proves to be a difficult task.

Ed reveals that he’s hired a surveyor and wants to put in an offer for the plot of land.

Whilst Ronnie initially panics, he breathes a sigh of relief when the estate agent explains that they’re only taking sealed bids. But, will this give Ronnie the time he needs?

Jenny lets Stephen in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny sleeps with Stephen

Jenny comes back to the Rovers and tells Daisy that she doesn’t own the Rovers anymore.

In the back room of the pub, Stephen encourages Jenny to prioritise herself from now on.

Soon enough, the pair share a kiss before heading upstairs. But, is a new romance on the horizon for Stephen and Jenny?

Stu contemplates giving in to Dom (Credit: ITV)

Stu debates letting Dom see Eliza

Dom explains to Stu that he wants what is best for Eliza – all he wants is to get to know his daughter.

Stu debates giving in to Dom. But, will he allow him to spend time with Eliza?

Tyrone ushers a drunk Cassie home (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone deals with his mother

Tonight, Cassie plays a game of gin rummy in the pub with Dev and Kirk but soon gets too drunk.

Tyrone then turns up and ushers her to come back home, explaining that he’s proud of her but she mustn’t mess things up for herself. But, will Tyrone realise that Cassie’s not being truthful about her recovery?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

