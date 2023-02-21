Coronation Street fans call out blindingly obvious blunder in Carla drugging storyline

In last night’s Coronation Street (Monday February 20, 2023), Stephen drugged Carla again whilst in her flat.

Carla then fell ill as Peter rushed in to help her.

Now, fans have called out a blindingly obvious blunder in Carla’s drugging storyline.

Stephen drugged Carla’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen drugged Carla

Recently, Stephen came into possession of a vial of LSD from business associate, Rufus.

He then started drugging Carla’s drinks, with the symptoms mimicking that of psychosis.

With Carla taking time off work, Stephen’s running Underworld with Sarah.

Desperate to stay in his new position of authority, Stephen visited Carla in her flat last night, pretending to be concerned.

He started talking about factory life whilst handing her a drink.

Again, Stephen had drugged Carla.

With Carla starting to feel ill again, Peter entered the flat and asked Stephen to call the doctor.

He told Stephen that the doctors had explained they needed to inform them if Carla started feeling unwell again.

Instead, Stephen left the two of them alone.

Carla hasn’t had any tests (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot a huge blunder as Carla is drugged

After hearing that the doctor hasn’t paid much attention to Carla, Coronation Street fans have picked up on a huge blunder.

They’re wondering why Carla hasn’t had any blood tests.

This would then highlight that she has drugs in her system.

One Coronation Street viewer commented: “You’d think they would have taken some bloods from Carla for testing…”

You'd think they would have taken some bloods from Carla for testing… #Corrie — CheCavolo (@CavoloChe) February 20, 2023

Has no one thought of doing a blood test on Carla 🤔#Corrie — Sue 🏒🥅🇨🇾👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 (@CyprusSuzie) February 20, 2023

Carla's health has detoriated that rapidly, you'd think Peter would take her to A&E thinking it was a something serious like a tumour or bleed on the brain etc #corrie — Ian Eccles (@Spinkzilla) February 20, 2023

Another wrote: “Has no one thought of doing a blood test on Carla.”

A third fan tweeted: “Carla’s health has deteriorated that rapidly, you’d think Peter would take her to A&E thinking it was something serious like a tumour or bleed on the brain etc…”

Another added: “Surely Carla will have a blood test soon and Stephen will be found out? ”

Did you spot this blunder?

Will Carla find out that she’s been drugged? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen get caught out?

With Peter becoming more and more concerned about Carla’s health and with the doctors on the case, will Carla find out that she’s been drugged?

Will Carla finally have the blood tests that prove that she has LSD in her system?

Is this how Stephen will get caught out?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Did you spot the blunder? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!