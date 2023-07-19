Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim finally confronts Stephen as the pair have a violent showdown

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 19), Tim finally confronts Stephen as the pair have a violent showdown.

As Elaine and Tim rumble Stephen’s life insurance schemes, Tim has it out with him.

But, will anyone end up getting hurt in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Tim sees red (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim confronts Stephen

Tonight, Stephen and Elaine get ready to go on their trip to the Peak District.

However, Elaine soon spots a family photo that exposes Stephen’s Seagull Ltd client as his ex wife Gabrielle.

Heading out to visit Tim, Elaine shares her suspicions before uncovering some files that expose his life insurance forgery.

Tim tells his mum to stay put and confronts Stephen in the flat. As Tim threatens to call the police, a violent showdown erupts.

But, will anyone end up seriously hurt as a result of the tense altercation?

Brian has feelings for Mary (Credit: ITV)

Rita realises Brian’s crush on Mary

Mary and Isabella clash as Rita spots Brian’s look at Mary, realising that he has feelings for her.

Isabella’s not happy when she sees that Brian is on the phone to her builder, wanting to get rid of her ASAP.

Brian is forced to admit that he wants Isabella to go back to Italy but is soon put in a difficult position when Isabella cries and reveals that she doesn’t have any other friends. But, will Brian let her stay in Weatherfield?

Aadi and Courtney grab a kebab together (Credit: ITV)

Aadi spends time with an older woman

Aadi’s excited to start his new job as he accepts Amy’s invite for him to attend a charity gala evening with her on the night.

However, Aadi’s deflated when Darren fails to talk business with him and instead wants him to pick his wife up from an event meaning that he has to cancel his plans with Amy.

Planning on driving Darren’s wife, Courtney, home, Aadi soon bonds with the older woman and grabs a kebab with her. As Aadi enjoys spending time with her, will a new friendship develop between them both or perhaps something more?

Lauren’s devastated (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max shares some news

Lauren’s devastated as Max reveals that her dad has been given an 18-year prison sentence. Can she now learn to move on from her troubled past and start afresh?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!