Coronation Street spoilers: Deadly showdown as Stephen confronted by Tim – who survives?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Tim and Stephen have a huge showdown as Stephen’s lies are exposed.

Tim and Elaine both rumble Stephen’s life insurance schemes, making Tim protect his mum.

But, will the showdown turn into a deadly one in Coronation Street spoilers?

Elaine finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Tim and Elaine find out the truth

Next week, Elaine tells Stephen that the wedding’s off as she knows that he doesn’t love her.

Stephen’s already panicked after finding out that he may not get any life insurance pay out if Elaine takes her own life, having crumpled up and hidden his fake suicide note for her.

Elaine’s revelation makes things worse as his plan starts to weaken.

However, after hearing Mary and Isabella talk about buying some hiking boots so that Isabella doesn’t fall, Stephen gets an idea.

He begs Elaine to give him another chance, surprising her with a trip to the Peak District.

Elaine gets ready to pack but finds a family photo revealing Stephen’s work associate, Claire, to in fact be his ex-wife Gabrielle.

Before the trip, Elaine goes to Tim’s and opens a box of files which reveals Stephen’s life insurance schemes. But, what will Tim do with the truth?

Will they both survive this? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim and Stephen’s showdown

Making sure that Elaine’s out of the way and safe, Tim heads to Stephen’s flat and confronts him over the forged life insurance documents.

He tells him that he’s going to ring the police and see that Stephen gets his comeuppance.

However, the pair soon embark in a showdown which leads to a hospital trip.

The next day, Audrey accuses Elaine of trying to kill Stephen and take the life insurance money for herself.

Craig also turns up with news from the hospital. But, will both Tim and Stephen survive the showdown?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stephen and Tim make it out alive? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!