Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Elaine overhears Stephen’s big secret – has he been caught out at last?

Our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (June 30) reveal that Elaine Jones finds out a secret about dodgy Stephen. But has the street murderer finally been caught out?

Elsewhere, Evelyn is shocked to find that Cassie has discharged herself from the hospital. Back on the street, she is horrified when she finds her daughter making herself at home with Tyrone. Is Tyrone about to learn the truth about his mum?

Meanwhile, Billy has a proposition for Paul, and Max has some news about Griff for Spider. And, as Sarah celebrates a business success, Adam grows jealous.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight in full below.

Stephen is taken aback when Owen tells him that he doesn’t trust him (Credit: ITV)

Elaine’s surprise backfires

Stephen reveals to Elaine that it’s Canada Day. This gives Elaine an idea, and she begins planning a surprise for Stephen.

Later, Stephen invites Owen round for lunch, determined to win him over. At the flat, Owen tells Stephen that he doesn’t trust him, and suspects that he’s using Seagull Ltd to siphon money from Underworld. He goes on to say that he thinks that Stephen wants Jenny for himself.

How much has Elaine overheard? (Credit: ITV)

As Stephen tries to argue the point, the door bursts open. Elaine, Audrey, Sarah and Michael emerge, waving flags and wishing him a happy Canada Day.

Stephen tries to act happy, but he’s horrified when he sees Elaine glaring back at him. Has she overheard everything?

Tyrone tells Evelyn that she has a visitor… (Credit: ITV)

Cassie plays happy families

Evelyn gets a call through from the hospital, but ignores it. Later, after much soul searching, Evelyn visits the hospital – but finds that Cassie has discharged herself.

Returning home, Evelyn is greeted by Tyrone. He tells her that someone called ‘Cath’ has popped by to see her.

When she enters the living room, Evelyn is horrified to find Cassie grinning at her from the sofa. When Tyrone asks how they know each other, Evelyn’s world crumbles. Will she reveal all?

Cassie stops by to say hi (Credit: ITV)

Billy has a proposition for Paul

Billy suggests to Paul that he could baptise him. However, Paul refuses, steadfast in the position that it’s not for him.

Dee-Dee tells Paul how religion has brought her comfort. Will Paul reconsider?

Max has a big decision to make (Credit: ITV)

Max makes a decision

Elsewhere, Max speaks to Spider and tells him that the CPS wants him to make a statement at Griff’s trial. Spider tells him that he should do the right thing.

Later, Max and Shona meet with the CPS lawyer. Max agrees to make a statement, confirming that Griff groomed and manipulated him.

Max agrees to make a statement about Griff at the trial (Credit: ITV)

Adam has the hump

Adam walks into the Rovers to find Sarah and Michael celebrating in the Rovers. When Sarah gushes about Owen and his passion for Nippersnapper.

Clearly unhappy and jealous, Adam storms back out of the pub. Can their relationship recover from Sarah’s betrayal?

