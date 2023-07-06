Coronation Street's Stephen, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Stephen’s next victim – and it’s not Elaine

Tim better watch out

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 5), Stephen made sure that Elaine and Tim clashed with each other.

Tim had made it clear that he didn’t want Elaine to marry Stephen.

Now, Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ who Stephen’s next victim is – and it’s not Elaine.

Coronation Street's Tim is looking at Stephen with fury outside the Kabin
Tim doesn’t approve of Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Stephen clashed with Tim

In last night’s episode of the soap, Stephen arranged for Elaine to have a meeting with a personal shopper ahead of the wedding. Audrey tagged along.

Afterwards, Elaine returned home with her wedding outfit but Tim wasn’t that impressed. He explained that he didn’t want to attend the wedding as he didn’t think that Stephen was right for his mum.

Later on, Stephen encouraged Elaine to write a letter to Tim to express her frustration with him. However, Tim didn’t give Stephen chance to hand it over as he slammed the door in his face.

Stephen later photocopied the letter before Elaine ripped the original one up.

He then went to Underworld at night to trace her handwriting, creating another letter.

Coronation Street's Stephen is looking furious with an umbrella
Fans reckon Stephen will finish Tim off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen will kill Tim

Coronation Street fans reckon that Stephen could kill Tim instead of Elaine as he comes close to rumbling his lies.

One fan tweeted: “Careful Tim, you’ll be binned if you ain’t careful.”

A second Coronation Street viewer commented: “Could Tim potentially be Stephen’s next victim?…”

A third fan asked: “Is Tim on the long list of people Stephen wants to kill?

Coronation Street's Tim is standing angrily in the doorway
Is Tim a dead man walking? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Stephen kill Tim?

Tim’s on to Stephen – he knows that his mum isn’t safe with him but Elaine won’t listen.

Will Stephen silence him so that his plan proves successful? Will he kill both mother and son? We hope not!

Coronation Street - Stephen and Tim Clash (5th July 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

