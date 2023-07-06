Coronation Street fans beg Stephen to ‘hurry up’ and kill his next victim

Last night’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 5), saw Stephen Reid’s plan to off Elaine well and truly take shape.

He managed to distance Elaine from Tim and now he has her right where he wants her (well, almost.)

Coronation Street fans are now begging Stephen to ‘hurry up’ and kill his next victim.

Elaine believes Stephen’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen distanced Elaine from Tim

Last night, Stephen arranged for Elaine to go to a wedding consultation with a personal shopper. He’d also invited Audrey to accompany her.

When Elaine returned home with her wedding outfit, Tim was absolutely disgusted. He told Elaine that he didn’t want an invite to the wedding as he could see through Stephen.

He didn’t trust him and didn’t want him marrying his mum, upsetting Elaine.

Stephen then spoke to Elaine and told her to write a letter to Tim, outlining how she was feeling. He then offered to give it to him but Tim slammed the door on him before he could.

Stephen also photocopied the letter before Elaine ripped up the original one. He then headed off to Underworld to forge another letter in Elaine’s handwriting.

His plan to kill Elaine, seemingly frame it as her taking her own life, and take her money was now taking shape.

Fans can’t stand Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg Stephen to ‘hurry up’ and kill Elaine

Fans have all come together to root for Stephen and have begged him to ‘hurry up’ and kill Elaine. They can’t stand her whining and just want her to end up in a wheelie bin of some kind.

One person tweeted: “Think everyone is rooting for Stephen at this point…”

Think everyone is routing for Stephen at this point…#corrie — louloulock (@louloulock1) July 5, 2023

I wish Stephen would hurry up and finish Elaine off. #corrie — Tim Holt (@holttim) July 5, 2023

When’s Stephen gonna bump Elaine off?? The pair of them are driving me round the bend #Corrie — elodey🌸💕 (@itselodey) July 5, 2023

Another Coronation Street fan added: “I wish Stephen would hurry up and finish Elaine off.”

A third person tweeted: “When’s Stephen gonna bump Elaine off?? The pair of them are driving me round the bend.”

Stephen’s plan is to off her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is Elaine’s time almost up?

Stephen’s plan is to off Elaine and cash in on that life insurance money.

Currently, it looks as though he’s setting things up to fake her death and stage it as suicide.

But, is Elaine’s time almost up? Will fans soon get their way as they watch her die?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

