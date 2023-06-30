Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen’s new plot to off Elaine takes shape

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Stephen Reid’s new sinister plot to finish off Elaine starts to take shape.

As Stephen cuts Elaine off from Tim, he blames Tim for causing his mum to become depressed.

But, will Stephen’s plan prove successful in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stephen forces Elaine to distance herself from Tim (Credit: ITV)

Stephen cuts Elaine off from Tim

Next week in Coronation Street, Stephen books Elaine an appointment with a personal shopper and arranges for Audrey to accompany her.

However, when Elaine returns home with her wedding outfit, Tim isn’t impressed and tells Elaine not to invite him to the wedding as he doesn’t approve of Stephen.

Stephen responds by prompting Elaine to write her son a letter explaining that she can’t cope with Tim’s behaviour anymore.

But, will Tim start to regret disapproving of Stephen? Will he back off?

Stephen blames Elaine’s health on Tim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen’s plot takes shape

Speaking to Dr Gaddas in Roy’s, Stephen explains that Elaine might be depressed.

He suggests that she won’t get help and might end up harming herself.

Later on, Stephen has a similar conversation with Sally which helps his plot to off Elaine take shape.

Sally believes Stephen’s lies and fears for what Tim’s distrust is doing to Elaine’s health.

She then has words with Tim and encourages him to change his behaviour or he might regret it.

However, she has no idea that Tim is actually right to worry about Stephen as Elaine’s fiancé is actually planning on killing her and taking her life insurance.

Will Tim stop casting doubts about Stephen? Will a potential change of heart put Elaine in even more danger of Stephen? And, will Stephen kill Elaine and stage her death as suicide?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

