Tim looking serious on Coronation Street; inset, Stephen looking sinister (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fans saying the same thing as Tim begins to realise what Stephen is up to

Detective Tim is on the case!

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street were all saying the same thing following last night’s episode of the soap – as Tim Metcalfe started to grow suspicious of serial killer Stephen Reid. This came as Stephen left Elaine to die after drugging her tea.

But something about Stephen’s version of events didn’t add up for Tim. Could Tim be about to figure out what Stephen is up to?

Stephen checks Elaine's pulse on Coronation Street
Stephen left Elaine for dead after drugging her tea (Credit: ITV)

Tim puts two and two together as Stephen tries to kill Elaine?

In last night’s episode (which aired Wednesday, June 14) Stephen attempted to kill Elaine by drugging her tea. As he popped out to buy a loaf of bread, dizzy Elaine passed out – hitting her head on the way down.

Discovering Elaine unconscious in the flat upon his return, Stephen left her there to die, killing time over at Roy’s Rolls. However, Elaine managed to regain consciousness and call Sally for help.

Tim Metcalfe explains something to wife Sally
Something isn’t adding up for Tim (Credit: ITV)

Stephen was dismayed to find Elaine alive as she was loaded into the back of an ambulance. When pressed by Tim, Stephen told him that he had gone out to buy a loaf of bread – which is when Elaine passed out, alone.

But something about Stephen’s story didn’t add up for Tim. Later, he told Sally that there was something about Stephen’s version of events that he didn’t believe.

Could Tim be the one to uncover Stephen’s crimes?

Tim speaks with Aggie on Coronation Street
Tim has voiced his disapproval of Stephen in the past (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about ‘detective’ Tim

Writing on Twitter, a number of fans cheered on the rise of ‘detective’ Tim, hoping that he might be the one to bring Stephen to justice.

“Tim Poirot is onto Stephen!” exclaimed one excited fan.

“Inspector Tim is on the case!” agreed another.

“Dim Tim the detective on the case,” concurred another fan, somewhat uncharitably.

“Ooh is this the beginning of Detective Tim? Or alternatively – the end of Tim. People who do up detective on Stephen don’t usually have a happy ending,” predicted another.

One prevalent theory is that a loaf of bread could lead to Stephen’s downfall. He claimed to Tim that he had left the apartment to buy a loaf of bread – and then found Elaine being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

However, back in the flat, Tim had absent-mindedly handled the loaf of bread in question – which proved that Stephen had returned home and found Elaine unconscious already.

Could Tim finally put two-and-two together to bring about Stephen’s downfall?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Stephen Leaves Elaine Unconscious | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Stephen Reid Tim Metcalfe

Trending Articles

Linda Robson talking on Loose Women
Linda Robson makes honest sex confession after shutting down ‘marriage crisis’ claims
Jonnie Irwin listens during an interview
Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about terminal cancer diagnosis
Dancing On Ice logo
Dancing On Ice star accuses ITV of ‘mistreating and playing him’ as he slams ‘abuse of power’
Jonnie Irwin speaking on a podcast
Jonnie Irwin makes absolutely crushing confession about his death and how he’ll spend his final days
Fathers of Nottingham attack victims at vigil, Barnaby Webber smiling
Fathers of Nottingham attack victims make heartbreaking speeches at vigil following their deaths
Family of factory worker ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital after being ‘hit by van’ in Nottingham attack speak out