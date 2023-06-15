Coronation Street fans saying the same thing as Tim begins to realise what Stephen is up to

Fans of Coronation Street were all saying the same thing following last night’s episode of the soap – as Tim Metcalfe started to grow suspicious of serial killer Stephen Reid. This came as Stephen left Elaine to die after drugging her tea.

But something about Stephen’s version of events didn’t add up for Tim. Could Tim be about to figure out what Stephen is up to?

Stephen left Elaine for dead after drugging her tea (Credit: ITV)

Tim puts two and two together as Stephen tries to kill Elaine?

In last night’s episode (which aired Wednesday, June 14) Stephen attempted to kill Elaine by drugging her tea. As he popped out to buy a loaf of bread, dizzy Elaine passed out – hitting her head on the way down.

Discovering Elaine unconscious in the flat upon his return, Stephen left her there to die, killing time over at Roy’s Rolls. However, Elaine managed to regain consciousness and call Sally for help.

Something isn’t adding up for Tim (Credit: ITV)

Stephen was dismayed to find Elaine alive as she was loaded into the back of an ambulance. When pressed by Tim, Stephen told him that he had gone out to buy a loaf of bread – which is when Elaine passed out, alone.

But something about Stephen’s story didn’t add up for Tim. Later, he told Sally that there was something about Stephen’s version of events that he didn’t believe.

Could Tim be the one to uncover Stephen’s crimes?

Tim has voiced his disapproval of Stephen in the past (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about ‘detective’ Tim

Writing on Twitter, a number of fans cheered on the rise of ‘detective’ Tim, hoping that he might be the one to bring Stephen to justice.

“Tim Poirot is onto Stephen!” exclaimed one excited fan.

#Corrie Tim Poirot is on to Stephen!😀 — Oli from Reading 🦁 (@OliReading) June 14, 2023

“Inspector Tim is on the case!” agreed another.

Inspector Tim on the case! 🕵🏻#corrie — Liam Carbin (@astro_liam) June 14, 2023

“Dim Tim the detective on the case,” concurred another fan, somewhat uncharitably.

Dim tim the detective on the case. #Corrie — StuartYoung (@StuartYoung002) June 14, 2023

“Ooh is this the beginning of Detective Tim? Or alternatively – the end of Tim. People who do up detective on Stephen don’t usually have a happy ending,” predicted another.

Ooh is this the beginning of Detective Tim.

(Or alternatively – the end of Tim. People who do up detective on Stephen, don’t normally have a happy ending 👀🙃😫)#corrie pic.twitter.com/srpw8w8gZz — Ty (@TweetieeTy) June 14, 2023

One prevalent theory is that a loaf of bread could lead to Stephen’s downfall. He claimed to Tim that he had left the apartment to buy a loaf of bread – and then found Elaine being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

However, back in the flat, Tim had absent-mindedly handled the loaf of bread in question – which proved that Stephen had returned home and found Elaine unconscious already.

Could Tim finally put two-and-two together to bring about Stephen’s downfall?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

