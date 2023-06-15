Coronation Street fans predict that loaf of BREAD will be Stephen’s undoing

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that a loaf of bread will lead to the undoing of serial killer Stephen Reid. Last night’s episode saw Stephen try to kill Elaine by drugging her tea. But it seemed as though Stephen had left a glaring clue behind.

Could Stephen be brought down by leaving a loaf of bread at the scene of the crime? As Corrie aired last night (Wednesday, June 14), a number of fans predicted that the killer’s reckoning was finally at hand.

Stephen found Elaine unconscious in the flat (Credit: ITV)

Elaine Jones brown bread as Stephen tries to kill her?

After drugging Elaine’s tea, Stephen went out to buy a loaf of bread. When he returned, he found Elaine unconscious on the floor.

Killing time until Elaine died, Stephen left again, going to sit in Roy’s Rolls – but leaving the bread behind. However, back in the flat, Elaine managed to regain consciousness. Reaching for a phone, she called Sally for help.

As he left the cafe, Stephen saw Elaine being loaded into the back of an ambulance. At the hospital, Tim quizzed him on what had happened. Stephen told Tim that he had nipped out to get a loaf of bread – and returned to Elaine and the ambulance.

Later, Tim and Stephen headed back to the flat to grab some things for Elaine. As Tim absent-mindedly moved the bread aside, it seemed as though he was on the verge of a major revelation.

Could this mere loaf of bread lead to Stephen’s downfall? The soap’s fans certainly think so.

It looked as though Stephen had managed to get rid of Elaine… but he had a shock in store (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict that Stephen’s end is at hand

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, Corrie fans shared their theories. Many honed in on the loaf of bread as the beginning of the end for Stephen.

“That loaf of naff bread is going to be Stephen’s downfall. It’s proof that he returned home and left her lying there,” said one fan.

“You should have took that bread with you, Stephen. A schoolboy error for a serial killer,” agreed another.

“Please, PLEASE let that loaf of bread be the beginning of Stephen’s downfall,” begged a third.

“Whoever thought a loaf of bread would be Stephen’s undoing?” asked another viewer.

With Elaine dead, Stephen would stand to inherit her money – allowing him to buy out Carla’s share of Underworld. He also learned that Jenny might consider being with him if he were no longer with Elaine.

But all this is thrown into jeopardy with Elaine on the road to recovery and Tim growing ever more suspicious. Could a humble loaf of bread lead to Stephen’s downfall?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

