Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next move as he picks his next victim

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted murderous Stephen Reid’s next move as he appeared to pick his newest victim in last night’s episode of the soap. But what does Stephen have planned next?

Last night’s Corrie (airing Monday, June 12th) saw Stephen’s plan hit a fresh stumbling block when Elaine refused to invest in his latest scheme – for her to buy out Carla’s share of Underworld.

Elaine was having none of Stephen’s latest scheme (Credit: ITV)

Stephen spots an opportunity in a confrontation with Jenny

With Elaine steadfast in her position, it became clear that Stephen wasn’t going to take no for an answer. This spells danger for Elaine, as Stephen reacted by tampering with her medication, replacing her pills with caffeine tablets.

In the same episode, Stephen also argued with Jenny – who had discovered that he’d been telling lies about Owen in an effort to dissuade her from any romantic interest that might have been gathering steam.

When confronted, Stephen admitted that he still held a torch for Jenny. Here she snapped – “You’re marrying Elaine! Whatever you might believe, Elaine clearly thinks you’re together. And so long as she does, and you’re under the same roof, nothing’s going to happen between you and me!”

Could Stephen kill Elaine to get his hands on her money… and on Jenny?

Will Jenny fall for Stephen’s scheme? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next move

As the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to share their theories about what Stephen planned to do next.

Agreeing that Elaine was headed for danger, the fans wondered whether Stephen had other reasons for offing his fiancée beyond the money.

“Let me guess, Stephen is going to try to do something to Elaine so he can be with Jenny,” said one fan.

Let me guess Stephen is going to try to do something to Elaine so he can be with Jenny. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/w57ndIkCjL — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) June 12, 2023

“Oh no, Elaine is getting bumped off to make way for Jenny. Won’t she think it’s a bit convenient?” asked another.

Oh no Elaine is getting bumped off to make way for Jenny. Won’t she think it’s a bit convenient?#Corrie — Anne Mackle (@cassam101) June 12, 2023

“Oh lord! Now Jenny is giving him a reason to get rid of Elaine,” said a third.

Oh lord! Now Jenny is giving him a reason to get rid of Elaine 😏#Corrie — Momo💙 (@mobrees) June 12, 2023

Could Stephen try to kill two birds with one stone by killing Elaine? And if he does, will Jenny fall for his ploy?

