Stephen Reid looking angry on Coronation Street against Rovers background and soap logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next move as he picks his next victim

The fans know what Stephen is up to

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted murderous Stephen Reid’s next move as he appeared to pick his newest victim in last night’s episode of the soap. But what does Stephen have planned next?

Last night’s Corrie (airing Monday, June 12th) saw Stephen’s plan hit a fresh stumbling block when Elaine refused to invest in his latest scheme – for her to buy out Carla’s share of Underworld.

Stephen and Elaine talk angrily on Coronation Street
Elaine was having none of Stephen’s latest scheme (Credit: ITV)

Stephen spots an opportunity in a confrontation with Jenny

With Elaine steadfast in her position, it became clear that Stephen wasn’t going to take no for an answer. This spells danger for Elaine, as Stephen reacted by tampering with her medication, replacing her pills with caffeine tablets.

In the same episode, Stephen also argued with Jenny – who had discovered that he’d been telling lies about Owen in an effort to dissuade her from any romantic interest that might have been gathering steam.

When confronted, Stephen admitted that he still held a torch for Jenny. Here she snapped – “You’re marrying Elaine! Whatever you might believe, Elaine clearly thinks you’re together. And so long as she does, and you’re under the same roof, nothing’s going to happen between you and me!”

Could Stephen kill Elaine to get his hands on her money… and on Jenny?

Jenny looking annoyed on Corrie
Will Jenny fall for Stephen’s scheme? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next move

As the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to share their theories about what Stephen planned to do next.

Agreeing that Elaine was headed for danger, the fans wondered whether Stephen had other reasons for offing his fiancée beyond the money.

“Let me guess, Stephen is going to try to do something to Elaine so he can be with Jenny,” said one fan.

“Oh no, Elaine is getting bumped off to make way for Jenny. Won’t she think it’s a bit convenient?” asked another.

“Oh lord! Now Jenny is giving him a reason to get rid of Elaine,” said a third.

Could Stephen try to kill two birds with one stone by killing Elaine? And if he does, will Jenny fall for his ploy?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Stephen Swaps Elaines Medication for Caffeine Pills | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Stephen Reid

Trending Articles

Gordon Ramsay looking serious, Strictly logo
Strictly star faces wrath of Gordon Ramsay as it’s ‘confirmed’ he’s dating his daughter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle frown
Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as she lays down the law over Prince Harry’s ‘other women’
Jonnie Irwin speaking on a podcast
Jonnie Irwin makes absolutely crushing confession about his death and how he’ll spend his final days
Nottingham incident, UK police uniform
Police issue statement as man arrested after three people left dead in ‘tragic incident’ in Nottingham
Holly Willoughby speaks on This Morning
Holly Willoughby admits a ‘cloud is hanging over’ her family: ‘They’re trying their best’
Holly Willoughby / Vanessa Feltz
Vanessa Feltz admits ‘truth’ behind ‘toxic’ This Morning claims as she reveals the ‘real’ Holly Willoughby