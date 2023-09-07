Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Cassie lures Tyrone back in with a pack of lies

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 7), Cassie lures Tyrone back in with a pack of lies.

After her overdose, she’s able to get Tyrone back on her side by lying about her past.

But, will Evelyn set the record straight and expose the truth in Coronation Street spoilers?

Cassie makes Evelyn look bad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie lures Tyrone back in

Tonight, after her overdose, Cassie’s persuaded to go with Abi to a support group to help her on her recovery journey.

As Cassie asks Tyrone to join them, he agrees to go and support his mum.

However, in an attempt to get Tyrone back on her side, Cassie lies to the group and tells them that she turned to drugs and prostitution when Evelyn kicked her out.

Tyrone’s emotional as he expresses his anger towards Evelyn, setting out to confront her about her abandoning of Cassie. But, will Evelyn expose Cassie’s lies?

Lauren’s arrested for trashing the salon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren’s arrested

David tells Max that he can start working at the salon as an apprentice hairdresser seeing as he’s adamant that college isn’t for him.

Letting him into the salon, Max is stunned when he sees that the place has been trashed. Lauren confesses that she destroyed the salon in a burst of anger with Max helping to clean the place up.

He promises to cover for her but she’ll have to leave. However, when David and Maria spot the broken mirror, Max is soon questioned.

Later on, Lauren’s in a spot of bother when the police arrive, whilst she’s at work, to arrest her on suspicion of criminal damage. But, will she end up in prison?

Eliza’s upset (Credit: ITV)

Stu comforts Eliza

Eliza’s looking forward to going to the cinema with Dom but soon returns from school upset.

She tells Stu that she started her period in PE and is super embarrassed. She doesn’t want to see her dad.

Stu does his best to comfort an emotional Eliza. But, how will Dom take the news?

Aadi’s meeting takes an awkward turn (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Things are awkward for Aadi

Courtney suggests that she and Aadi get together in the afternoon but Aadi goes to a meeting with Darren instead.

However, when Darren starts asking Aadi questions about his love life, the situation gets awkward. Will Darren work out who Aadi’s been seeing?

Can Ronnie trust Ed though? (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie puts his trust in Ed

Tonight, Ronnie tells Ed that he’s transferred half of the money into his personal account so that Aggie doesn’t find out.

Ed promises Ronnie that he can trust him. But, can he really trust him to look after the money?

