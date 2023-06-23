Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam and Damon both dead as revenge plot goes very wrong?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, June 23), Adam gets hold of Niall’s contact information from Paul.

He then feeds him lies about Damon so that he can get revenge on him for sleeping with Sarah.

But, will Adam and Damon both end up dead as the revenge plot goes horribly wrong in Coronation Street spoilers?

Adam messes with the wrong man (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam gets revenge on Damon

Tonight, Adam delves into Paul’s files to get some information on Damon but is stopped in his tracks by Dee-Dee.

Later on, Damon tells Nick that he’s arranged a meeting to discuss a pitch at the market for the Bistro. He’s unaware that Adam is prising information out of Paul about the car theft, finding out about Niall.

With Adam finding out this information he meets up with Niall and lies that Damon is planning on going to the police about the car theft, dropping him in it.

But, will Niall believe Adam’s lies? And, will Adam and Damon both end up dead as Adam messes with the wrong guy?

Bec sees a different side to Max (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bec finds out the truth

Shona encourages Max to tell Bec the truth explaining that she’ll realise that he’s not the person he once was and that he’s changed for the better.

Knowing that he needs to be honest with his girlfriend, Max heads out to meet her. However, he gets a shock when Alya approaches them and reveals all before Max gets the chance to.

Bec’s furious and confronts Max, asking him if he was ever going to be honest with her about being a terrorist. But, can Max redeem himself?

Evelyn’s not ready to let Freddie go (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn wants to keep Freddie

Evelyn’s enjoying spending some time looking after Freddie. However, Roy’s feeling much better after his operation.

Tonight, Roy asks for Freddie back as he can look after him again. Evelyn tries to hide her upset over saying goodbye to Roy’s dog.

Later on, Evelyn’s jealous as Yasmeen invites Roy to a book reading event. But, can she be honest with Roy?

Paul falls to the ground (Credit: ITV)

Bernie supports Paul

Getting off the bus, Paul’s leg fails and makes him fall on the floor with his groceries.

Bernie runs over to help Paul and encourages him to try out some crystal therapy. But, will it work?

