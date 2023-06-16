In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Alya can’t cope with Max’s return and can’t face seeing him happy.

With this she interferes with his new relationship with Bec and tells her the truth about Max.

But, will Max see past Max’s history and continue seeing him in Coronation Street spoilers?

Alya struggles to see Max on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Alya can’t cope

Recently, Max came back home to Weatherfield, after spending time in prison, to face Alya, Yasmeen and the rest of the Street’s residents.

He was fitted with an electronic tag, being told that he couldn’t go within 50 metres of Speed Daal. However, he broke his conditions to make sure that Alya received an apology letter.

Next week, Alya can’t cope as she sees Max and his girlfriend Bec laughing together.

As Bec asks to go into Speed Daal, Max panics fearing that Bec will find out why he can’t go inside.

She has no idea that he’s not actually allowed to set foot in the restaurant and is unaware of his involvement in racist bombings and stabbings.

Bec finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Alya reveals the truth to Bec

Max struggles with hiding the truth from Bec, making Shona encourage him to be honest with her. She suggests that Max should tell Bec the truth as she’ll realise that he’s a changed person and has left his past behind him.

Taking Shona’s advice, Max sets out to tell Bec the truth. However, Alya soon turns up set on revenge and reveals everything before he gets the chance to himself.

Bec is furious that Max never told her that he’s a terrorist, leaving Max humiliated on the Street. But, will Max be able to persuade Bec to give him another chance?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Has Alya ruined Max’s relationship with Bec on Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!