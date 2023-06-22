Last night’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 21), saw Adam kiss Sarah outside just to get one over Damon.

He seemed to be more angry at Damon than his own wife’s betrayal, haven forgiven her and taken her back.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been left in disbelief as over Adam’s forgiving nature, begging for him to cheat with someone else.

Adam’s given Sarah another chance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam forgave Sarah

A couple of weeks ago, Adam found out that Sarah had been having an affair with Damon after Harry saw his mum kissing Damon.

Adam was furious and stopped speaking to Sarah, ending things. However, this didn’t last long.

After speaking to Ken, Adam realised that he should give Sarah another chance. Sarah explained to him that he was always working so she had a fling with Damon but it meant nothing.

Adam admitted that it would be difficult to get things back to the way they were and that the journey would be long, but he’d give Sarah another chance.

Last night, it seemed as though he’d forgiven Sarah as he kissed her outside. Damon had been walking by as Adam pulled Sarah in for the kiss.

Could Adam’s head turn towards Dee-Dee? (Credit: ITV)

Fans in disbelief and beg Adam to cheat on Sarah

Coronation Street fans have been left in disbelief over how quickly Adam has rekindled things with Sarah. They reckon that he’s better than this and should cheat on her with someone else.

One fan wrote: “Adam should bin Sarah and get together with Dee-Dee instead!”

Another added: “I quite like Adam and DeeDee as a potential couple.”

How has Adam swallowed such a blatant and public betrayal? How is he playing happy families 🤷🏼‍♀️#Corrie — Mary 😁 (@MaryLuvsLaughin) June 21, 2023

Feels like Adam and Sarah are the quickest couple to bounce back from an affair in soapland 😅 smelling of roses #Corrie — Twelly Watcher (@TwellyWatcher) June 21, 2023

Adam needs to just dump Sarah. Find someone else. This Damon thing will turn him crazy. 😔 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Claw (@Clawmaw) June 21, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “How has Adam swallowed such a blatant and public betrayal? How is he playing happy families?”

A fourth fan commented: “Feels like Adam and Sarah are the quickest couple of bounce back from an affair in soapland smelling of roses.”

A final fan shared: “Adam needs to just dump Sarah. Find someone else. This Damon thing will turn him crazy.”

Will Adam cheat on Sarah with Dee-Dee? (Credit: ITV)

Will Adam cheat on Sarah with Dee-Dee?

Adam can do so much better than Sarah – he’s forgiven her so quickly. But, will he get his revenge?

Could Adam play Sarah at her own game and embark on an affair with Dee-Dee? They might just be a better match!

