Sarah Platt on Coronation Street; inset, Harry spying on her (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street viewers left baffled by Sarah’s son, Harry

What's up with Harry?

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Viewers of Coronation Street were left baffled by the onscreen antics of Sarah Platt’s son in last night’s episode, all wondering the same thing about Harry as his scenes aired. Namely, what’s with his ‘mad’ accent?

Harry on Coronation Street
Harry bore witness to Sarah and Damon’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Harry witnesses Sarah and Damon’s bad behaviour

Little Harry Platt has come into the limelight lately as mum Sarah embarked upon an ill-advised affair with street badboy Damon. After stumbling across the pair kissing, Harry dropped Sarah in it – forcing her to come clean to Adam.

Sarah has since tried to make it up to Adam and Harry, with her husband ultimately forgiving her indiscretions and taking her back… but for how long?

The family continued to try to work things out, with a belated Father’s Day trip to Speed Daal in last night’s episode (Monday, June 19), made all the more awkward by Damon’s appearance at the restaurant.

But, as the family’s scenes aired, viewers were left wondering the same thing about Harry.

Adam and Harry on Coronation Street
Harry’s scenes left viewers wondering what’s up with his accent (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers say the same thing about ‘mad’ Harry

Following Harry’s scenes on the soap, viewers took to social media to voice their confusion over his incongruous ‘cockney’ accent.

“Is little Harry from London? His accent’s a bit mad,” said one fan.

“Harry sounds like one of Fagin’s escaped street urchins,” commented another.

“Sarah’s son in Corrie talks with a Southern accent. Couldn’t the bosses get a kid with a Northern accent?” asked a third.

“Who’s the cockney kid hanging round Sarah?” asked another.

Bless him! He’s a great little actor, though.

Sarah's Son Harry Is Badly Injured by One of the Kids | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

