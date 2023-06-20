Viewers of Coronation Street were left baffled by the onscreen antics of Sarah Platt’s son in last night’s episode, all wondering the same thing about Harry as his scenes aired. Namely, what’s with his ‘mad’ accent?

Harry bore witness to Sarah and Damon’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Harry witnesses Sarah and Damon’s bad behaviour

Little Harry Platt has come into the limelight lately as mum Sarah embarked upon an ill-advised affair with street badboy Damon. After stumbling across the pair kissing, Harry dropped Sarah in it – forcing her to come clean to Adam.

Sarah has since tried to make it up to Adam and Harry, with her husband ultimately forgiving her indiscretions and taking her back… but for how long?

The family continued to try to work things out, with a belated Father’s Day trip to Speed Daal in last night’s episode (Monday, June 19), made all the more awkward by Damon’s appearance at the restaurant.

But, as the family’s scenes aired, viewers were left wondering the same thing about Harry.

Harry’s scenes left viewers wondering what’s up with his accent (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers say the same thing about ‘mad’ Harry

Following Harry’s scenes on the soap, viewers took to social media to voice their confusion over his incongruous ‘cockney’ accent.

“Is little Harry from London? His accent’s a bit mad,” said one fan.

#Corrie is little Harry from London? His accents a bit mad — mellers1313 (@Mel_Navan) June 19, 2023

“Harry sounds like one of Fagin’s escaped street urchins,” commented another.

Harry sounds like one of Fagin’s escaped street urchins… #corrie pic.twitter.com/36wJ6F6O4v — Spartacus2963 (@spartacus2963) June 19, 2023

“Sarah’s son in Corrie talks with a Southern accent. Couldn’t the bosses get a kid with a Northern accent?” asked a third.

Sarah’s son in #Corrie talks with a southern accent Couldn’t the bosses get a kid with a northern accent 🤣 — 🦚 Caroline 🦚 (@chevysgirl11) June 19, 2023

“Who’s the cockney kid hanging round Sarah?” asked another.

Who’s the cockney kid hanging round Sarah?😕 #corrie — Purves Grundy (@Ockeghem1497) June 19, 2023

Bless him! He’s a great little actor, though.

