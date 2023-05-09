Coronation Street fans predict Sarah, Adam and Damon love triangle is about to become a love square with another street resident

Currently on Coronation Street, Sarah, Adam and Damon are part of a love triangle – although Adam has no idea that his wife’s been playing away.

Last night (Monday May 8, 2023), Sarah and Damon were almost caught together in the Bistro but Damon managed to throw everyone off the scent.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted that this love triangle is about to become a love square as somebody else could be thrown into the mix.

Sarah has been cheating on Adam with Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: The Sarah/Adam/Damon love triangle

Married woman Sarah has recently been playing away as she’s fallen for bad boy Damon Hay’s charms despite doing her best to get him to stay away.

Sarah first slept with Damon in Chariot Square Hotel after he saved her business meeting from going badly.

She then told Damon that this would never happen again before going back home to Adam and suggesting that they try for a baby.

However, Sarah soon fell back into Damon’s arms once it was confirmed that he was a free man. With Adam working late nights, Sarah started seeing Damon in secret.

Last night, Damon and Sarah were almost caught as Adam, Nick, Leanne and Dee-Dee entered the Bistro whilst they were in the office together.

However, Damon managed to get them to leave so that Sarah could make her escape. Dee-Dee is the only other person who knows about Sarah’s secret.

She turned up at Adam and Sarah’s apartment afterwards and warned Sarah not to involve her in her secret anymore.

Could Dee-Dee have feelings for Adam? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict a love square involving Dee-Dee

After seeing Dee-Dee warn off Sarah, some fans think that the Sarah, Damon and Adam love triangle will turn into a love square.

They think that Dee-Dee has feelings for Adam and will soon enter the situation, contributing to a love square.

One fan predicted that a love square is in the works, commenting: “I’m calling it right now… Dee-Dee will have an affair with Adam”

Another person shared the same view, suggesting: “I also think Adam and Dee-Dee would make a sweet couple.”

A third viewer wrote: “Waiting for Adam and Dee -Dee to sleep together I mean it’s going to happen right?”

A fourth and final Coronation Street viewer pondered this important question: “Is it me or are they chem-testing Adam and Dee Dee?”

Will Adam cheat on Sarah with Dee-Dee? (Credit: ITV)

Does Dee-Dee have feelings for Adam?

Dee-Dee’s not told Adam about Sarah’s cheating. She’s helping to keep Sarah and Damon’s secret safe from him.

However, could the situation soon become even more complicated and see the love triangle turn into a love square? Could Dee-Dee and Adam have an affair?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

