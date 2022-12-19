Coronation Street Rovers background with pink bordered logo and female silhouette
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Vulnerable Weatherfield resident reported missing to police

Does Weatherfield's missing person want to be found?

By Joel Harley

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, December 19 2022) it has been revealed that a vulnerable Weatherfield resident is reported missing to the police.

But who is missing?

Elsewhere, Damon makes his presence on the street felt by Jacob and Amy.

Meanwhile, Adam helps Daniel and Daisy out.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Billy looks worried on Coronation Street
Billy reports Summer missing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy and Paul worry about Summer

Billy is worried after learning about Summer’s surrogacy plan with Mike and Esther.

Last week she left them a note to tell them she had gone away.

Tonight Billy and Paul report her to the police as a missing person.

However, the police officer tells them that they can’t disclose Summer’s location without her permission.

Where is Summer?

Jacob angrily points a finger in his dad's face on Corrie
Jacob wants nothing to do with Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Damon makes his presence felt

Damon invites Jacob out for a drink.

Wanting nothing to do with Damon, Jacob turns him down.

Shocked, Amy realises that Damon is Jacob’s father.

Jacob tells her that he hasn’t heard from Damon in years. He says that his dad is a waste of space.

Under Amy’s orders, Jacob meets with his dad.

Damon is furious to hear how Harvey got Jacob dealing drugs and put him in hospital.

Worried that the presence of Damon will ruin his new life, Jacob begs his dad to leave.

Over lunch with Amy, Jacob seems resentful of Damon’s cushy life in Ibiza, while he was mixed up in gangs.

Damon tells Jacob that he wants to make amends.

Can Jacob reconcile with his dad?

Adam tries to help Daisy and Daniel’s relationship (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel and Daisy are distant

Daniel continues to refuse to talk to Daisy, feeling that he’s too weak to support her.

But Adam forms a plan.

Telling Daisy he understands her annoyance at Daniel’s behaviour, he asks her to read the article that Daniel has been writing.

Daisy is moved by what she reads.

The article describes how Daisy has helped Daniel to love and rebuild his life again after his loss.

Will she and Daniel recover?

Griff smiling creepily on Coronation Street
Where is Griff getting his money from? (Credit: ITV)

Spider investigates Griff’s finances

Spider isn’t happy when Griff invites Max to a team camping trip.

He does some digging into Griff’s finances.

In doing so, he learns the identity of Griff’s benefactor.

But who is it?

Will George find the perfect present for Eileen? (Credit: ITV)

Eileen’s friends give George a grilling

Glenda, Sean and Mary are keen that George give Eileen a good Christmas this year.

Together, they interrogate George as to what he’s getting Eileen for Christmas.

Will George disappoint Eileen again?

