Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tracy confronts Wendy as she returns to the cobbles

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, June 20 2022) reveal Tracy confronts Wendy as she spots her with Abi on the cobbles.

Meanwhile Max realises he’s been set up and Audrey and Rita agree to bury the hatchet.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Tracy spots Wendy with Abi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tracy confronts Wendy

When Abi tells Wendy she would like to take Alfie to see Kevin, Wendy covers her unease about returning to the street.

On the street Tracy is horrified when she clocks Wendy and Abi together.

She demands to know what’s going on and how Abi knows Wendy.

When Abi reveals Wendy is her and Alfie’s foster carer, Tracy warns her Wendy is trouble.

Later Wendy admits to Abi that she has history with Ken Barlow.

Max realises he’s been set up (Credit: ITV)

Max in danger as he’s set up?

Tonight Max prepares for his date for Sonya. As he’s getting ready, Sonya asks him to send her a picture of the whole package so she can see what to expect.

Max is stunned but returns home, unbuttoning his shirt.

Over dinner, Sonya is confused and reveals that she’s never sent any messages to Max or received any back.

Max and Sonya are horrified to realise someone has set them up.

Outside the restaurant Max’s phone pings with a message.

Whoever is sending him the messages is demanding £1k or his naked picture goes viral.

Gail asks Shona to keep an eye on Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Audrey and Rita put the past behind them

Meanwhile Shona agrees to keep an eye on Audrey on he condition that Gail gets rid of the Thai brass elephant.

But when Audrey goes out by herself, Gail goes out to find her.

She manages to track her mother down and finds her in the Rovers.

As she spots Audrey with a bottle of red wine, Gail tries to wrestle it from her hand.

Later Audrey and Rita bury the hatchet and raise a toast to growing old distastefully.

Dr Gaddas suggests sex therapy for Sally and Tim (Credit: ITV)

Dr Gaddas suggests sex therapy for Sally and Tim

Tim complains to Sally that changing his medication has had no benefit and he fears their sex like is over.

Sally assures him that she loves him no matter what.

Later at the doctors, Dr Gaddas recommends that he and Sally see a sex therapist, but Tim isn’t keen on the idea.

