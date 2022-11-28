Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer hides baby tragedy from Mike and Esther?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Summer is forced to make a terrible decision when she suffers a sudden miscarriage. As she learns that she’s lost the baby, will she tell Mike and Esther?

Elsewhere, Nick tells Leanne when he is quoted £20k for the bistro repairs. He also tells her that he has the money – but where is he really getting it from?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Summer is devastated to learn that she has lost the baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer suffers a miscarriage

As the storyline continues, Summer tells Aaron that she has a midwife appointment later.

When they tell Mike and Esther that they’re thinking of moving away, Esther suggests that Summer move in with them.

Summer tells them that she would love to move in.

When Jacob tells Summer that Aaron’s dad has been drinking again, they rush out of Mike and Esther’s to confront his dad.

Suddenly, Summer reveals that she’s bleeding and in a lot of pain.

She is devastated to learn that she has suffered a miscarriage.

At home, Summer and Aaron find Eric drunk and covered in blood.

Eric grows agitated and aggressive towards Aaron.

Aaron forces his dad into a taxi and directs them to A&E.

Then, Summer gets a text from Esther saying how excited they are for her to move in.

Will Summer tell Mike and Esther the terrible news?

Nick tells Leanne that he has found the money for the bistro repairs (Credit: ITV)

Nick lies to Leanne

At the bistro, Ed quotes Nick £20k to fix the dry rot.

Nick tells Leanne that he will need to see if Sam will let them use his mum’s inheritance money.

But, when asked, Sam says that he’s going to spend the money on university fees.

Nick lies to Leanne, and tells her that Natasha’s sister, Melissa, is happy for them to use Sam’s inheritance.

He claims that the paperwork has been signed and that they should receive the money shortly.

But is everything as it seems?

Has Nick made a deal with killer Harvey?

Ken reconnects with Martha over a cup of tea (Credit: ITV)

Old habits die hard for Ken

During rehearsals at the community centre, Mary fluffs her lines.

When she blames it on a bad script, Martha suggests to Ken that they look at tweaking the line.

As Ken and Martha discuss the script over a cup of tea, Ken gets a text from Wendy.

Neglecting to say that he is seeing Wendy, Ken tells Martha that he has a prior engagement.

Will Ken revert to previous behaviours?

Sarah has news for Michael (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah and Michael’s business plan goes from strength to strength

Sarah tells Michael that she has arranged a meeting with a graphic designer.

The graphic designer will then look over Michael’s designs and create a proof that they can show to investors.

Michael is overcome with excitement.

Stephen has an interview (Credit: ITV)

Stephen takes another job hit

Elsewhere, Stephen is overjoyed when he gets an e-mail inviting him to an interview with a consultancy firm.

Stephen attends an interview with Drake via video chat but, unfortunately, it doesn’t go well.

Afterwards, he takes a call from the agency, offering him a job as a fast food delivery driver.

Growing increasingly desperate, Stephen takes the offer.

Dylan opens up to Todd (Credit: ITV)

Dylan confides in Todd

Talking to Todd, Dylan tells him that since Sean split up from Laurence, he won’t leave him alone.

He tells Todd that Sean is starting to get on his nerves.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

